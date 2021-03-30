Letters to the Editor: Variances for 80 Ashley Avenue project opposed

I find the proposed renovation plans for 80 Ashley Avenue to be charming.

But I am staunchly against the use variances requested.

It seems clear the investment partnership intends to benefit from such a food-and-beverage commercial use history to enhance the value of this property when they sell it.

The preservation groups appear bedazzled while overlooking the ramifications of such variances and the burden they would place on the people who live here.

There are plans for 25 outside dining customers with 18 spaces for customers inside.

The kitchen would close midafternoon. But what are customers going to do from then until closing at 6:30 p.m.?

They would be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks for several hours.

Imagine 43 people having a great time seven days a week next door to your home.

If the proposed restaurant operators cease to do business, this food-and-beverage variance will remain with the property.

This could allow a bar, a fast food restaurant or pizzeria to operate in the space. For those who live more than a block away, this probably would not affect them at all.

For those of us who live within a one-block radius, it would present major adverse challenges on a daily basis.

We can do so much better than a food-and-beverage operation.

SARA ROBERTSON

Wentworth Street

Charleston

Armed citizens needed

I, too, mourn the senseless loss of life in Colorado. But I would ask: Was there even one armed citizen in that grocery store who could have stopped the violence and saved lives?

When did Americans stop taking responsibility for their own safety?

The men and women who settled this country did not look to others to protect their lives and their families.

They cherished their liberty and took responsibility for their freedoms and fought diligently to preserve them.

PAUL SHULTS

Cabell Street

Charleston

Gun violence context

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas recently warned that Democrats wanted to “take guns from law-abiding citizens.”

He said that there should be no restrictions on assault weapons and that new gun restrictions would lead to higher homicide rates.

Let’s take a closer look at Cruz’s assertions.

• Taking guns from law-abiding citizens: These proposals call for universal background checks for future gun sales, restricting gun sales to felons and the mentally ill, and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons. Under these proposals, law-abiding citizens may keep their weapons. These proposals are supported by an overwhelming majority of the American people.

• Ban on assault weapons: I am very familiar with the lethality of these weapons. As an officer in Vietnam in 1968-69, I slept with an M16 by my bunk. As a sky marshal in the early 1970s, I carried a handgun at all times. I can attest that M16s and AR-15s are not defensive weapons; they are weapons of war (just ask a police officer). A handgun with a large capacity magazine in the wrong hands is equally dangerous.

• Gun control laws lead to increased homicides: The U.S. has 100 times the gun violence death rate of Japan and more than 10 times the rate of any other wealthy nation. Why? The U.S. is the only advanced democracy without reasonable gun control measures.

Tens of thousands of Americans die each year from gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive website. And mass shootings account for only 1 in 400 gun-related deaths.

Sen. Cruz and our state Legislature should contemplate these sad facts of life and death.

JON GUNDERSEN

Marshall Boulevard

Sulllivan’s Island

Flag design option

We have another proposed design for the official state flag, which will be debated and likely approved by the Legislature.

I would suggest one small change.

The new design has grass at its base. Perhaps what should be at the base of the tree is a fire ant mound.

ROBERT KILPATRICK

Garden Grove Drive

Summerville

Welcome, Chief Arnold

I want to welcome and give my support to new Mount Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold.

I would ask him to continue the Citizens Police Academy with three courses a year so that residents with summers off can take part.

Also, the enrollment should be racially mixed and have an emphasis on residents both new and old.

I recommend this course to residents as a chance of a lifetime.

The six nights will offer an overview of our city, its problems and the work being done to resolve ongoing issues.

It’s a way to make your voice heard in Mount Pleasant.

RUTH SLOGGETT

Liberty Midtown Drive

Mount Pleasant