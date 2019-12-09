While the mumps outbreak at the College of Charleston is concerning, I am more worried about the other more serious diseases, measles and Rubella, that are prevented by the MMR vaccine.

As a retired public health nurse, I am astounded that parents, public health officials and school administrators have become so lax in making sure children are immunized in a timely manner.

For many years, we were able to maintain a high level of protection, but around 1999, things began to change.

That year, I and other public health nurses were dispatched to hold “blitz” immunizations clinics in public schools due to a measles outbreak.

Since then, we have battled a false belief that vaccines cause autism or other problems. Those theories have been thoroughly debunked, but rumors on social media persist.

With mass immigration, I believe it is now even more vital to follow established public health guidelines. True medical exemptions are rare, and religious exemptions have been abused.

Past ignorance is hurting us. We need to have more public awareness about the devastating effects of diseases that not long ago were virtually wiped out.

I have friends and family members who had polio as children and are permanently disabled.

I have worked with children who were deafened or suffered brain damage from measles.

Pregnant women who got Rubella delivered babies with birth defects.

As a teenager, I had an aunt who had to live in an iron lung.

Protection against preventable diseases is available to all children and adults today, but attitudes about vaccinations have to change.

BEVERLY O’BRIEN

Highwood Circle

Charleston

Election reform

In announcing his quest for the presidency, Michael Bloomberg stated that he would spend as many millions as needed to be nominated.

This supports the idea that we, in the United States of America, have the “best politicians money can buy,” meaning that the candidate who raises the most money is most likely to be elected.

To level the playing field, I suggest the following. First, the campaign for president/vice president should be limited to 8 weeks; for senator/representative, 6 weeks; for state or local office, 4 weeks.

To qualify, each candidate would be required to solicit a percentage (to be determined) of the population eligible to vote for the respective office. That list would be submitted for verification 6 months prior to the campaign period.

Those on the list could then serve as unpaid volunteers. Qualifying candidates would each be given funds from the appropriate party equal to a year’s salary for the office they seek.

Disqualification would be the punishment for any candidate spending a penny more than the allotted fund. Also, incumbents would seek reelection entirely on his or her record during the previous term. There would be no need to campaign beyond that.

Furthermore, anyone in an elected office and seeking a higher office would be required to resign the lower office first. An Election Commission, or better yet the opposition, would oversee the new rules and regulations.

A number of problems would be solved:

Elections would not be determined by who could raise the most money; second, those elected to office would not, from day one, need to spend three days a week thereafter raising funds for reelection.

An added plus would be to eliminate election-to-election campaigning that we seem to be experiencing.

MELVIN H. EZELL JR.

Nuffield Road

Charleston

Santee Cooper

It’s no surprise to anyone in South Carolina that Santee Cooper has a debt problem.

Santee Cooper is no different than any person or family drowning in debt. The debt takes over your life. The bills pile up. The phone keeps ringing with companies seeking payment. You can’t seem to make it through all the monthly expenses, let alone invest in the future. It’s all about digging out and trying to get by.

Santee Cooper, albeit a state agency that’s a power company, is in the same boat. Santee Cooper’s debt controls its every move, clouding the decision making and likely will keep the utility from making much needed changes in the coming years.

Billions of dollars of debt has left the company cash-strapped. They paid off some of the debt, severely reducing cash reserves. Yet the utility still has more than $6 billion in debt to pay off.

The utility put out a business plan a few weeks ago, but one has to wonder if any of it will get done because the debt is so overwhelming.

Where will the new money come from for all the projects they have planned? Oh, that’s right. It will come from where it’s always come from, Santee Cooper customers.

Whether it’s to pay off debt or to upgrade equipment, Santee Cooper will have to go to its customers for every dime spent.

Honestly, it’s time for that to change.

GLEN O’CONNELL

Waverly Road

Pawleys Island