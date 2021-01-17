Letters to the Editor: Vaccine ‘arms race’ needs more doses

President-elect Joe Biden’s recent announcement that he plans to release more vaccine doses immediately after the inauguration as part of a plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days is the right one.

We need to blanket our population with partial immunity as soon as possible in order to more quickly deplete the reservoir of vulnerable victims.

Viral particles die when they don’t reach a vulnerable victim in fairly short order.

The current policy of storing millions of doses of vaccine in freezers so they can be available, weeks later, as booster doses will continue to provide the COVID-19 virus with the many vulnerable individuals it needs to perpetuate itself.

Of course, this decision must be accompanied by a “moon shot” effort to produce and distribute more vaccine doses as quickly as humanly possible.

If there is a possible delay to some individuals in receiving the booster dose, I hope it will only marginally reduce the vaccine’s overall effectiveness.

Our experience from former vaccination programs that rely on booster shots suggests that any decrease in effectiveness should be minor.

Let’s accelerate this “arm’s race” now while there are vaccines in the freezer and replenish our stock as quickly as possible.

Dr. HARRIS PASTIDES

USC President Emeritus

Professor Emeritus, Epidemiology

Learning lost

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacted a terrible toll on our children. Online learning, while fine for some, has caused many children and young people to essentially lose a full year of school.

We must get them back in the classroom in front of their teachers. Teachers must be pushed to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccinations.

If we vaccinate our teachers, we can get our children back in school and back to learning where they can grow physically and emotionally healthy once again.

Children and young people need to be with their peers to learn how to be social creatures and live in a society. They cannot master these skills alone in front of a computer.

MARY HANLEY

History lessons

My favorite class in high school was history because those teachers told the best stories.

My family was not surprised when I decided to become a history teacher myself.

One of my favorite things to do as a teacher is to explore the unheard stories that often are left out of the history books or relegated to the back.

While these stories are sometimes not as flashy or well known, they are just as important.

Without those pieces, the more well-known stories of underdog victories and democratic ideals rising up wouldn’t have been possible.

Years from now, when the attempt at insurrection at The Capitol will be written and discussed in high school history books, it will state that law, order and democracy prevailed, and that America continued having a peaceful transition from one president to the next.

That is why we need to thank the people who fought the insurrection.

To all of the members of Congress and their staff who returned to finish the job after the riot was over, we must say thank you.

And, to the members of the media who risked violence, intimidation and harassment to document this domestic terrorist attack so we would know who to prosecute, we must also say thank you.

WYNNE BOLIEK

‘No’ to open-carry

The sight of people brandishing weapons, rifles, shotguns and pistols on Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol alarmed people of both parties who have respect for law and order.

Those carrying weapons may have come from states that gave them the right to carry guns openly, but that they brought them to Washington, D.C., was ominous.

A lesson to be drawn from this national spectacle applies to our own legislative agenda in South Carolina.

There are pre-filed bills allowing the open carry of weapons in the state. That would mean that a person with a permit, or even without a permit in several of the bills, would be able to take handguns everywhere: on the street, into bars and restaurants, to public events and in public spaces.

We have the Second Amendment and other laws governing the right to purchase weapons for lawful purposes such as sport, hunting and self-protection. We do not need to encourage the public to carry weapons openly. If we do, a minor disagreement could escalate into a tragedy or our own Statehouse could be threatened.

I urge everyone concerned about public safety to oppose the passage of any open-carry law in South Carolina and to let their legislators know we do not want guns carried openly in public.

JUDY HINES

Paying for beach

As a longtime resident of the Isle of Palms, I am mystified that residents from other areas of the Lowcountry demand free parking for their beach adventures.

The public parking on the island includes city parking for a fee, Charleston County parking for a fee or parking in limited areas of road rights of ways, which is currently free. Unfortunately, there is no free lunch and there is a cost associated with the “free parking.”

Who do you think pays for police protection? The Isle of Palms.

Who do you think pays for fire protection? IOP.

How about the emergency protection when beachgoers are stung by a jellyfish or find themselves in trouble past the breakers? IOP.

Who hauls off all of the empty beer cans, fast food wrappers, dirty diapers and broken beach chairs? IOP.

Who maintains the right of way, mows the grass, trims the trees and fills the potholes made from beachgoers parking in wet areas? IOP.

Where does the city get its funding? Residents of the Isle of Palms. Few other sources contribute to these costs, yet residents of other areas have a “right” to free parking?

Yes, the beach is free and always has been. If you don’t want to pay for parking, ride your bike, walk, Uber or ride the bus.

However, you must pay for your governmental services while on the beach.

BLAIR HAHN

