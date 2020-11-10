Letters to the Editor: VA hotline can be a lifesaver for veterans

Wednesday will be Veterans Day.

For most Americans, it is just another day.

Many veterans who served in the armed services but not in combat realize how lucky they were. They were glad for not being deployed to a combat zone.

The Veterans Administration and several local clinics have done an excellent job taking care of me and other U.S. veterans.

I served 400 days in combat in Vietnam in 1965, and I still have lots of combat issues.

This past summer, those 400 days of combat came back to haunt me, I became a different person. I called the VA crisis hotline on a Sunday and had a doctor’s appointment early the next day. It was immediate care from Day One.

The VA’s crisis hotline, which is available 24/7, can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

If you are a veteran in crisis, please call that number. It may save your life as it did mine.

RON ROWLAND

Hawks Circle

Hanahan

Too much development

I suspect that most of us who have lived in this wonderful Lowcountry for the past several decades are disgusted with what has happened to it.

Unbridled development has almost strangled the life out of what once was a treasured place. And it is all for money.

I blame county and municipal councils. They had the ability to show restraint and zone areas for less density. But they didn’t, and look what has happened.

If you want proof, go to earthengine.google.com/timelapse/. It helps to open this link on a good-size computer screen and see time-lapse aerial photography of the Lowcountry since 1984. Navigate to the Charleston area and zoom in. I believe it will startle.

EDDIE COLLINS

Oldwanus Drive

Mount Pleasant

Against SI agreement

I’d like to add my name to the growing list of people strongly opposed to the recent “mediation agreement” that our Sullivan's Island Town Council approved 4-3 in order to settle a longstanding lawsuit by two front beach households.

My husband and I have lived on the island since 1973, raising our children in a small sergeant’s quarters near Fort Moultrie.

I consider myself lucky to have purchased a home here when it was still affordable to most working people.

To say the island has changed is an understatement.

It appears that property values have become the most important measuring stick of success, rather than quality of life and stewardship of our incredible natural resources.

I am heartsick over the proposed cutting that will decimate the growing maritime forest in order to please a few people who lost their ocean view.

The settlement is no view corridor compromise, but a total capitulation with serious environmental consequences.

This public land is critical habitat for wildlife and valued by residents of the Lowcountry and beyond.

When it comes to permitting, I hope and pray that DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management and the Corps of Engineers will protect this special place for future generations to treasure.

CARLIN TIMMONS

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Money to fight virus

Diseases don’t respect borders.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the global interconnectedness of the world today demands uniform responsiveness to diminish its threat at home.

The U.S. faces potential threats that could have ramifications in nearly every facet of our society.

By the end of 2020, COVID-19 could propel more than half of the world’s population into poverty.

And the Trump administration has withdrawn from international leadership and collaboration. From terminating the U.S.’s relationship with the World Health Organization to downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, we have gone astray in safeguarding the public health of our citizens, both here and abroad.

There is more that the U.S. can do to combat this global health crisis. More than 1.23 million people have died around the world from the virus.

This economic and health crisis has impacted everything from the well-being of our neighbors to our grocery bill.

I urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support $20 billion in the next emergency relief package for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19.

It will include resources for anti-hunger and nutrition programs, aid in fighting the spread of TB and malaria, fund Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

This funding is vital to protecting the health, security and economic interests of all Americans and securing our role as a world leader fighting COVID-19 and endemic poverty.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON

Main Street

Columbia