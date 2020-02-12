Letters to the Editor: Use federal law to limit Mount Pleasant development

Mount Pleasant is in the process of a well-publicized effort to rewrite its long-term plan for the town.

The past two election cycles have favored candidates who stated they supported controlled development, a topic most residents have interest in.

Looking around the community, not much has happened to slow the activity.

Sadly, as stated in a Jan. 5 Post and Courier editorial, the construction method of clear, drain, dig and fill is continuing.

A drive along Rifle Range Road will show several examples of development that was authorized but possibly never met established federal guidelines for protecting wetlands.

Causing the enforcement of the Environmental Protection Agency laws would be a win for our community and for the elected officials who truly want to control development.

Many city officials are vested with an electoral pledge to control development. That pledge can become a reality if federal environmental restrictions are enforced.

The Jan. 24 article in The Post and Courier by Bo Petersen speaks of the perils ahead.

What was unsaid: If the local political forces would demand that federal statues be upheld, they would likely slow debilitating and unethical development. This action would also support measures to protect our valuable water resources.

The involvement of elected representatives would help the citizens who voted them into office feel their vote was not in vain.

BUCK ERDNER

Hopeman Lane

Mount Pleasant

Burgess’ example

The S.C. Department of Public Safety has been in trouble for years due to poor leadership from the very top.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s attempt to right that sinking ship with his nomination of North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was laudable, but it looks like we’ll get to keep Chief Burgess for ourselves here in the Lowcountry. Our benefit is the rest of the state’s loss.

Chief Burgess has been a wonderful example of leadership during his three decades of service to the people of North Charleston.

His commitment to policing via community involvement and through reconciliation over conflict has paid, and will continue to pay, dividends for our region.

Even in the withdrawal of his nomination, Chief Burgess demonstrated what the priorities of a man ought to be: the well-being of his family over any political ambition. A lot of folks in Columbia could learn from his example.

JORDAN PACE

Donatella Drive

Goose Creek

Teacher vacancies

I find it curious that our state’s leaders are touting “only” 550 statewide teacher vacancies as some kind of major accomplishment. While this is better than last year’s more than 600 vacancies, 550 is still a huge number.

There are some large issues within these numbers that should be cause for great concern. First, these numbers don’t reflect the many smaller classes that were combined into larger ones to eliminate vacancies. Also, even though strong and well-qualified teachers are being hired, human resources folks will tell you, at least off the record, that people are being hired to teach that wouldn’t have gotten a second look just a couple of years ago.

Finally, around 1,000 foreign teachers were hired this year with a hefty $10,000 per teacher fee for school districts hiring these teachers.

More disturbing is the fact that after eliminating retirees from the hiring pool, almost half of the teachers leaving the profession in 2019 had five years of experience or less. We have a legitimate crisis here.

Unfortunately, our state’s leaders persist in cutting the grass while the house is on fire. More state bureaucracy, more paperwork mandates for teachers, more testing, more state takeovers or vouchers won’t fix this problem.

FRANK MORGAN

Hunter Hill Road

Camden

Treating anxiety

In the Jan. 27 Post and Courier, an article about screening for anxiety in women discussed various treatment options.

As a retired psychologist, I agree that anxiety is poorly treated and often overlooked.

However, the article failed to differentiate between treatments that are evidence-based or that merely have anecdotal support.

Specifically, there is published evidence in peer-reviewed literature for the effectiveness of cognitive-

behavioral therapy as the most appropriate form of treatment for anxiety disorders, followed by other forms of talk therapy and medication.

There is no such evidence for treatments such as cupping or abdominal massage, both cited in the article. Such treatments, and others like them, may be pleasant experiences that benefit from the placebo effect, but most are an expensive waste of time.

Anxiety can be a serious condition with severe impacts on quality of life. Treatments for anxiety need to be assessed by the same standards that we use in other medical treatments.

SHELAGH EMMOTT

Hope Plantation Drive

Johns Island