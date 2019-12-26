Major universities are places requiring complex decisions. Trustees form committees to develop and adjust policy. Many talents are needed to run these “educational cities-communities.”

Reducing the number of trustees will lead to weakened guidance, which is the primary trustee responsibility. Guidance also is available at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. Bring in the group.

The policy areas that trustees address are many, including tuition, scholarships awards, endowments, donations, academic rights, accreditation, tenure, evaluation, suspensions, ethics, freedom of expression, admission and affirmative standards, harassments, assaults and even who should be invited to sporting events.

Many more policy decisions are also considered at USC.

Legislators should select the right and best people, not a number or friends of friends.

USC is a major enterprise that needs to be administered well to control tuition charges to students, which came to about $575 million for the 2018-19 school year.

Taxpayers provide a chunk of funds, about $176 million of the $1.4 billion operating budget, to offset the rise of tuition. A cut-and-paste compromise between two available pieces of legislation will not help define the best work we need.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Where were legislators?

It is really interesting to see local politicians get hot and bothered when their constituents disagree with local school board decisions.

Where have these legislators been for the last number of years as the decline of public schools throughout the state has been in the news over and over?

Where have they been when numerous Charleston teachers and community leaders have been before the board and Legislature requesting changes? Have they introduced any legislation for bettering public education for the entire state other than throwing a few extra dollars to the teachers?

State legislators have repeatedly postponed the hard work of revising school funding formulas that will work for all public schools in the state. Instead, they have managed to provide scholarships for special-needs children to attend private and religious schools, and, in 2006, passed Act 388 that resulted in a partial loss of local taxes for school funding.

After months of planning, meetings and votes by the Charleston County School Board, I believe making a last-ditch effort to interfere with those decisions would be more damaging than helpful. If there is any opportunity to make beneficial improvements for Charleston public school students, my vote is to give these planned changes a chance to work.

FREIDA F. McDUFFIE

Harbor Oaks Drive

Charleston

Naval Hospital site

The redevelopment of the former Naval Hospital should be the spark that ignites a vision to create a true downtown core for North Charleston.

A new city center could be a cluster of live-work-play-shop high rises and green spaces built on and around the hospital acreage. New grocery stores and other markets would solve the current food desert problem. New jobs would come to the now economically depressed area.

The proposed bus rapid transit line will pass through this neighborhood, making it an attractive destination for anyone without a car or who wants to avoid traffic.

North Charleston leaders, what do you say?

HOWARD WEST

Sandshell Drive

Charleston

Impeachment

For the first half of President Donald Trump’s time in office, the Democrats hollered Russian collusion and ignored the country’s needs. For this last half, the Democrats have been hollering impeach while ignoring the country’s needs.

I have come to the conclusion that the Democrats have a single unifying principle: hatred of Donald Trump.

Personally, I think the Democrats and the Republicans have no clue as to how to help this country, so they both use the old magic trick of misdirection in order to fool the voting public into believing they are “saving” our country from the “evil” of President Trump.

We should demand our money back.

ALFRED F. CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston

George Ramsay

“Georgie,” as he was affectionately known, may have been considered handicapped, but he taught members at the Cathedral of St. John a lot about life. He was the epitome of love, of caring, of serving and always had a hug and a smile for you. He knew no stranger, was a friend to all and could call as many by name as could the priest. While his obituary thanked the many who encouraged and cared for him, I’ll always remember Georgie as the one that inspired, loved and cared for us.

Our community lost a great friend. He was the best.

W.T. COOPER

Jamestown Road

Charleston