NATO? No longer necessary?
It’s interesting at this time when Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have advocated for the U.S. to leave NATO that The Post and Courier would print a commentary by Kirkpatrick Sale. The timing is interesting because of our nation’s current political climate.
Analysts over the years have been on both sides of the NATO controversy. Many have questioned the financial burden NATO places on the United States. They are at the far ends of the political spectrum. Many of the most vociferous seem to be extreme isolationists, while others make arguments as fiscal conservatives.
Geopolitics, alliances and military actions can change quickly, and what seems prudent in one era might seem less so in another. When Mr. Sale calls for leaving NATO, he cites the idea that Europe can take care of itself. So why should U.S. taxpayers feel inclined to partner with Europe in its defense? He pooh-poohs the idea that Putin, who has advocated to President Trump the idea of the U.S. leaving NATO, is no threat to the European Union. Perhaps 15 to 20 years ago that was the case, but political climates change faster than global warming.
I served in the Navy in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean during the Cold War and saw firsthand the value of NATO. When Russian forces were a constant threat to the stability of a divided Europe and still a communist powerhouse, our Navy stood the line with our NATO allies to make sure the Russian Bear was kept at bay.
Our alliance made sure our sea lanes and those of our allies were kept open and free from Russian domination. We stood together. As NATO members. An attack on one was an attack on all.
But those were the old days before the fall of the U.S.S.R. Those times seemed more dangerous than the decades that would follow, with Russia coming out of that dark period and withdrawing to its traditional borders as well as loosening its iron grip on satellite states, which include Crimea.
Mr. Sale seems to write off Crimea as Putin’s rightful fodder. Perhaps. But at a time when Russia is again under the grip of a strongman who garners power by seemingly rigged elections, attacks on the free press and public protest, perhaps not.
Many of us might find that it’s time to keep NATO strong. After all, Mr. Trump did not invent redress of our alliances. Each administration has had to take measure of NATO’s value to us as an instrument that helps stem the tide of imperialism.
This writer thinks it’s a bad time to take Mr. Putin’s advice on our membership in NATO. But it’s a good time to carefully question the wisdom laid out by Mr. Sale in The Post and Courier.
JOHN CHILDS
Amy Drive
Goose Creek
A multilevel fight
There may be a simple solution to avoid the oil and gas industry polluting and destroying our environment, tourism and special Lowcountry lifestyle.
Instead of fighting only on the federal level, add another dimension to our efforts through the state, county and local governments. State laws extend three nautical miles from shore. The city and county have jurisdiction over the shoreline and what is permitted to be built on it.
Why not have state laws that prohibit the activities of seismic explosions and drilling that will kill our fish and mammals?
Infrastructure for drilling can be prohibited in state waters and marshes. Pipelines, fueling depots and chemicals are destructive and can be outlawed by the state.
The city and county also can pass ordinances and zoning to keep us safe and protect the Lowcountry from exploitation and long-term destruction from these corporations. Please show the polluting industries that South Carolina is not for sale.
JERRY FLOYD
Dulamo Road
St. Helena Island
Social studies
The education reform bill passed by the S.C. House (H.3759) in March would eliminate state social studies assessments and remove the requirement that all high school students pass one American history course with an end-of-course exam.
As a retired social studies teacher, I view these “reforms” as a major step backward for our state’s next generation of citizens.
Our American forefathers built the first republic since the time of the Romans. Our Revolution of 1776 was the first war not to end in tyranny or one-party rule. Our nation is the grand experiment of world history that must be carefully explained and embraced by this generation of students and generations to come. On their shoulders will rest the responsibility of preserving what is worthy and improving what is not.
There are legislators in Columbia who are on the path to treating civics and history as we would a foreign language elective.
This movement is influenced by school administrators who are under pressure to improve math, science and reading test scores. Everything else is superfluous. As a result, teachers in all subjects are increasingly encouraged to confine their tests to multiple-choice questions, as this would better mirror national standardized tests. The net result is high school graduates proficient at taking multiple choice tests but unable to write, research or present to others. These are vital life skills that are promoted in challenging social studies classrooms.
CLIFF ROBERTS
Halsey Street
Charleston
NFL incentives
Having nothing better to do with our tax revenue, our state politicians have decided to support the entertainment industry by offering incentives to a football team owner who is apparently too poor to pay for his own practice field. After all, who needs schools, roads or infrastructure when we can share bragging rights instead?
Shouldn’t we at least have a say on which team to support with our tax money? As for the tired old argument about creating jobs and tax revenue, how do we collect taxes on employees who live 20 miles across the state line in North Carolina or somewhere else? Of course, the promised hotels will create great new jobs for their cleaning staff, servers and clerks and thus provide employment for our new college graduates.
We may be near last in some categories, but surely we must be in the top five of states with gullible politicians, or at least those politicians with big egos. Is it too early to cast a vote against Gov. Henry McMaster?
A.D. HEATHCOCK
Palisades Drive
Mount Pleasant
John Weeks
Congratulations John Weeks on completing your 42nd consecutive Cooper River Bridge Run. Forty-two in a row and still running. Wow!
BOB MULLEN
St. Teresa Drive
Charleston
Shipyard reunion
April 6 was a big day for the Charleston Naval Shipyard 20-plus year reunion. Thousands of former workers came to Riverfront Park on the old naval base to eat a great lunch and meet old and new friends. There are way too many reunion organizers to thank individually, but I want to thank them all for doing a superior job. Lots of extra workers made that event a success. Even a little rain did not stop the show. I am proudly a retired shipyard worker.
RON ROWLAND
Hawks Circle
Hanahan