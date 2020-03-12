Letters to the Editor: US energy supply plentiful. So why push offshore drilling?

Every South Carolinian should know the basics about our country’s energy supply. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov):

1. The U.S. now produces more energy than any country in the world.

2. The U.S. exports more energy than we import.

3. Horizontal drilling and fracking have enabled the U.S. to produce vast amounts of oil and gas from formations that were not productive under previous drilling methods.

4. The U.S. has natural gas reserves that will last for the next 92 years!

With this much energy available, why would anyone suggest drilling off South Carolina’s coast?

Other parts of the country have sufficient production and refining capacity to meet our national needs and still export 10% of our fossil fuels to other countries.

Long ago, the South Carolina legislature wisely decided to preserve our coast for tourism and conservation, now a $24 billion industry. They know a single oil spill could have disastrous financial impacts.

The data is clear. We have more fossil fuel available today than ever before. Energy prices are near record lows. Tourism along our coast is at a record high.

The fossil fuel industry is currently in financial distress. Oil and natural gas reserves are adequate for decades. And, most importantly, renewable energy is becoming economically competitive and growing quickly.

Given these facts, why do our two U.S. Senators and five of our seven U.S. Representatives continue to support offshore drilling in the midst of a national energy glut?

GARY WEINREICH

Orchard Avenue

Murrells Inlet

Don’t impede progress

As a former educator who tutors a student who is below grade level, I support improvements in schools, particularly those labeled “minimally adequate” by The Post and Courier.

Although the United States Constitution leaves the matter of education to the states, judicial and legislative bodies at many levels have made judgments and enacted laws that support educational progress.

I await action that can address long overdue inequities in teacher pay, class size and student support. S.C. House Bill 5034 would interfere with progress that has been long awaited in Charleston County public schools.

Some say the current proposal of the Charleston County School Board was a rushed process, that it would cause a disadvantage for some majority students at magnet schools or that minority communities oppose it because it would require students in small, underperforming schools to attend a school outside their neighborhoods.

Others say that the board members were not immediately responsive to questions raised by citizens. Even though there were stumbles in the process, it deserves serious consideration.

When I taught and worked for desegregation in public schools in Maryland, they had a combination of single-member and at-large districts. It proved to be an excellent way to promote quality integrated education.

My hope is that other citizens will contact South Carolina legislators and urge them to delay action on the bill until more thought can be given to a bill that would not impede progress.

MARY K. MEEK

Quay Circle

Charleston

Trump knowledgeable

Jonah Goldberg misspoke in his Feb. 26 Post and Courier commentary, that “He (President Trump) didn’t have even a rudimentary understanding of the issues a president has to deal with, domestic or foreign.”

President Donald Trump talked endlessly before being elected about foreign trade deals, Iran, NAFTA, etc., and made appropriate changes now deemed good deals.

On the national front, how could anyone forget the shocked looked on Hillary Clinton’s face during the presidential debate when Trump noted numerous issues the Democrats ignored for more than two decades.

Her reply, immortalized on video, was that Democrats had known about those issues for 25 years. Trump retorted, “So why didn’t you do anything about them?”

That defining moment was when Mr. Trump was propelled to President Trump. Clearly, he had more than a “rudimentary” understanding of foreign and national issues.

VERONICA SARMANIAN

Concord Street

Charleston

Why is the GOP angry?

I fail to understand why the president and Republicans in Congress are furious that they were told the Russians are interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

I’d think they would be glad to know a foreign power was meddling and try to stop it. So I can only conclude they want Russia’s help to make sure the election is a fraud to stay in power.

I think back on other elections where if either party had Russians meddling, there would be an outcry to stop it and all resources would be used.

What has changed?

AMELIA CROSBY

Clayton Drive

Charleston