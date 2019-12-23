In 2016, nearly $880 billion went to states from the federal government.

South Carolina received nearly $12.7 billion of these funds to support programs in education, health care, transportation infrastructure and other needs. The catalyst for this funding was the U.S. Census.

Census data is not only crucial in obtaining funding to aid our most vulnerable populations, it also helped South Carolina gain a seventh congressional district for the House of Representatives in 2011.

Unfortunately, the 2020 Census is not being treated with much urgency. It is imperative that a complete count of all South Carolinians occur, and that the goal is to count everyone residing in South Carolina, whether they are citizens or not. People should also note that, by federal law, census data is kept confidential for 72 years.

Beginning in early March 2020, the Census Bureau will invite people to complete the census online via a printed questionnaire or by calling an official number.

Some of the groups most at risk of being undercounted are children under the age of 5, residents in rural areas, undocumented immigrants, migrant workers, ethnic minorities and the homeless.

At this time, the state of South Carolina has not devoted funds to ensure a complete and accurate count. Thus, it is imperative that residents and communities do everything in their power to ensure they are counted.

BRENTON BROWN

Director of Public Policy and Community Affairs

S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs

Greystone Boulevard

Columbia

Road dangers

Some of the shoulders on Johns Island roads are so narrow that mail carriers put themselves and their vehicles in danger when trying to deliver to mailboxes that are jammed up next to the pavement.

And it backs up traffic as drivers try to avoid hitting the rear of the vehicles.

Charleston County and the U.S. Postal Service should come up with a new standard for placing mailboxes off the road so mail carriers can pull completely off the road.

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

School funding

As someone who invested in rental property to supplement my retirement income, I closely follow school board actions, especially when it could increase property taxes.

At the June 13, 2016, meeting, the Charleston County School Board adopted a budget for the coming year after accepting a motion to approve it subject to a temporary increase of 9.6 mills for the general operating funds.

The increase, which brought the total to 110.3 mills, was designed to build the revenue base for local funds. This increase was scheduled to expire by the end of FY 2019.

At the Oct. 22, 2018, board meeting, a motion was made to rescind the motion to remove the 9.6 mils to prevent erosion of the local revenue base.

Board members stated that local revenue did not grow enough to allow the 9.6 mills to be removed. In fact, revenue did grow by $500,000 because a late tax penalty against the school district was forgiven.

The scenario illustrates a compelling reason to reform a flawed taxing structure. For the schools, it’s a funding system that cannot continue and, for the business person, it’s taxation without representation with no end in sight.

The first needed reform is to double the size of the school board and require a supermajority to increase taxes.

A more deliberative body might not make decisions as quickly, but they would be made with more discretion.

Other suggestions include charging tuition and fees for special classes like dance, music, theater and the arts.

As unpleasant as these suggestions might seem, it’s better than waiting for the proverbial wreck at the end of the tunnel.

D.H. BELK

Twin Oaks Lane

Isle of Palms

Public libraries

Recently, I was Christmas shopping in a bookstore where I stumbled upon a display with the theme, “We Love the Obamas.”

It had a blue background, and featured titles like Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and “The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House.”

I turned to my partner, and whispered, “You will never find that in a public library.”

It is not unusual for public libraries to try to recreate the feel of cozy bookstores. Many public library staffers will take note of eye-catching display techniques to try out at their branches. We study commercial displays for elements like book color, arrangement and even content.

In doing so, we occasionally see examples of what not to do. In this case, not to suggest preference for a politician. I turned to my partner again, and added, “In a library, there would be a display right next to it called “We Love the Trumps.”

Perhaps placing two such displays side by side would be incendiary to some. But I think it would exemplify what American public libraries are supposed to do: be a place where people of diverse backgrounds come together.

EMILIE HANCOCK

Longbranch Drive

Charleston