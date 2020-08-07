Letters to the Editor: US census count needs to be free of politics

The U.S. census might seem unimportant when we have the coronavirus pandemic, economic calamity and civil strife to worry about, but censuses globally are authoritative public documents that have importance beyond apportionment.

The United States created the world’s first modern census in 1790, and professional norms for conducting censuses have since formed and been spread globally by international organizations such as the United Nations.

Though census professionals worldwide accept international norms, these norms are subject to manipulation.

In Mexico City, my Citadel students and I learned that after the catastrophic 1985 earthquake destroyed the census headquarters, reformers strategically rebuilt it in Aguascalientes, a rural town insulated from capital city politics.

In comparison, we learned that during Argentina’s Peronist presidential administration of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, senior census professionals were forced out of the bureau because they refused to change their calculations. The census headquarters in Buenos Aires has the misfortune of being in walking distance of Argentina’s executive mansion.

In the U.S., the 1924 National Origins Quota Act took as its basis the numbers of immigrants counted in the 1910 census, which estimated lower numbers of immigrants than the 1920 census.

Census authority comes from its unique methods, which require direct contact with virtually all populations within national borders every 10 years.

Surveys, by contrast, cannot replicate this authority because they contact only a small portion of the population and are based on sometimes faulty assumptions.

My students at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies learned that El Salvador missed its 1980 census due to civil war. And in 1992, 20 years after its previous census, officials were surprised to learn their country had only 6 million people, not the 7 million the surveys had estimated.

When the U.S. did its 1790 census, the population was 3.2 million. Today, we have 328 million people. We need an accurate census free of political manipulation to know who we are.

BRIAN NORRIS

Oakcrest Drive

Charleston

Kids in school

If some parents are not sending their kids to school, will they also not allow their kids to play with other children? Go to Target? Go to Walmart? Go to grocery stores? Go to restaurants? Get takeout meals where several people have touched their food?

Please, folks, send your kids to school. The schools are striving to be safe.

ELSIE CLEES

Forde Row

Charleston

IOP was right

The Aug. 1 Post and Courier editorial criticizing Isle of Palms for imposing “nonsensical and draconian” parking rules misses the larger and more salient point.

Are the emergency rules clumsy? Yes.

Are they somewhat off the mark? Yes.

But, absent any semblance of clear leadership from state or federal elected officials, local governments are using the tools they have available to protect their citizens from surging coronavirus infections.

I credit the Isle of Palms City Council for stepping up and filling the leadership vacuum in this time of national crisis.

JEFFREY SIMON

Live Oak Drive

Isle of Palms

History lesson

The writer of an Aug. 2 letter to the editor who contended the removal of Confederate statues fuels the “national divide” could use a history lesson.

The great majority of Confederate statues were erected during Reconstruction (1870s).

This era was characterized by subjugating blacks through threats, intimidation and lynchings.

It was all designed to remind nonwhites that although they were technically “free,” in reality their status in society was not much better than during slavery.

If there is some need to remind Americans of their tumultuous past, those statues can be placed together in a museum-like setting.

It can then be part of an educational experience for those who care to visit.

NORMAN BASS

Colonel Vanderhorst Circle

Mount Pleasant

Rate decrease

With the prices of natural gas, coal and renewable energy all falling in 2020, I’m looking for a rate decrease from Dominion, not an increase.

DAN P. JONES

Holton Place

Charleston