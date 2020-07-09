Letters to the Editor: Turn monument into celebration of Holy City

We lovingly refer to Charleston as the Holy City. Instead of demolishing the huge column where John C. Calhoun’s statue once stood in Marion Square, install a large cross on its top with a simple but important Bible verse that is all inclusive at its base: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Michael Hendrick

Old Point Road

Hanahan

Follow the money

In previous elections, presidential candidates have produced their income tax returns for public viewing.

Is President Trump’s tax return from 2016 still being audited? We’ve heard from politicians and pundits, saying “follow the money.”

With Trump’s erratic behavior, tweets and speeches, who’s pushing his buttons?

The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on Trump’s personal financial records.

The president should produce his tax information now or at least let Chief Justice John Roberts view it.

Robert J. Cummings

Pennystone Trail

Surfside Beach

Respect our flag

Desecrating the U.S. flag by superimposing images on it is disrespectfully unpatriotic. Wearing clothing and bandannas with flag replications is dishonoring our flag.

Both, in my opinion, are more disrespectful than quietly kneeling during the national anthem.

Go figure. I stand at attention for the playing of the Marines’ Hymn.

Paul Flaherty

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

War stories left untold

Masked and 6 feet apart, we were pier fishing on Memorial Day and grousing about the pandemic “war.”

My friend asked, “Did I ever tell you about my uncle’s footlocker?”

My friend inherited an olive drab footlocker filled with his uncle’s World War II souvenirs: A New Testament, some gas ration tickets, even a C-ration can of instant coffee.

“The real treasures,” he said, “were the letters to my aunt: six years’ worth.” This uncle was in the N.C. State College ROTC class of 1939.

“He was infantry, on maneuvers when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.” He had volunteered for the Army Air Corps. In England in 1943, he flew B-17 raids.

After the Normandy invasion, he evaluated captured air fields for U.S. use . “So he saw a lot of stuff, I think.”

“You think?” I said.

“Well, his letters were censored. Lots of stuff razored out.” He was allowed to mention the sound of buzz bombs, the cold and sleep deprivation.” The trunk had photos he took of Jews he saw inside liberated concentration camps. “Piles of ’em.”

“You mean piles of photos?” I asked.

“No, I wish I did.”

We got quiet, watching some teens frolicking in the surf below us. Finally, I broke the pause: “I bet he told you all kinds of war stories.”

“Nope,” he said. “Not one. Not ever.”

Will Felts

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Defund violence

Deploying the National Guard and active-duty military to violently break up anti-racist protests is wrong. The militarized approach of shoot/bomb-first-ask-questions-later has to end. The U.S. government leads with violence to suppress people instead of addressing the root causes of oppression, inequality and human exploitation.

It has never been more important that activists committed to peace and justice unite with one clear call: Defund violence here and throughout the world.

How can we eliminate the knee-jerk response of violence that continues generation after generation to do irreparable harm to the soul of this country?

Nancy Sienknecht

Grassy Hill Road

Summerville

Alter course schedules

Whether school opens for in-person instruction, entirely online or in whatever hybrid state we devise, one obvious idea hasn’t been raised. Students could take one class at a time like in summer school. For the first six weeks, a student could take American History.

For the next six weeks, the student would move to Chemistry, then onto English for the next six weeks.

The benefits would be myriad whether online or in person.

I would imagine we’d see an improvement in academic performance because of the intense focus on one subject.

In-person safety issues are minimized. Neither students nor teachers change classes daily, and all classes are taught in the proper room.

TOM DiFIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston

The new normal

I have been trying to decrease my insensitivity to injustice and lower my tolerance of racism. It is awfully difficult being OK with being normal.

Philip J. Murphy

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant