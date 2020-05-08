Letters to the Editor: Turn Hampton Park into traffic-free space

Since sheltering in place had more people ditching their cars and opting for daily walks and bike rides, our beloved Hampton Park became the center of attention.

If anyone has ever tried to go for a run, ride or skate in the park during rush hour, they know it can be a harrowing experience. Cars are going too fast, and drivers often cross into the bike lane on curves.

Motorists enter from 10th Avenue or Cleveland Street to dodge the lights on Rutledge and save about a third of a mile.

The argument is that “if you live on 10th, you have to go around to get home.” Google Maps says it’s 1.9 miles versus 1.6 from 10th Avenue to the Crosstown.

This is hardly a life-changing difference.

Hampton Park is the only green space on the peninsula with the potential to add free-from-traffic quality of life. It’s one place where we can walk dogs, push strollers, run or bike, knowing there is safety from traffic on neighboring streets. Drivers’ arguments about “inconvenience” are stunning to me.

March through September offers limited times when the park is closed to traffic, and this is now extended to every day to provide more space for social distancing while spending time outside. It’s a great opportunity for permanent change.

Let’s use this momentum to make a positive change for all neighbors and visitors. Change is hard, but this one would be for the greater good.

SHANNON MAGEE

Sans Souci Street

Charleston

Get back to work

I fully agree with the April 30 letter writer about our COVID-19 pandemic.

From the beginning, I have thought this was government overkill. It’s time for the American public to get back to work.

I think the great majority of Americans agree. Let’s remove the masks and move forward.

BUDDY MILLIGAN

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Solve literacy crisis

Unfortunately, the United States is in a literacy crisis. About 63% of fourth-graders read below grade level.

Sadly, children who aren’t reading at grade level by the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school, which severely limits their opportunities.

The best way to solve this crisis is through early learning programs like child care. More than 50% of American families live in a “child care desert,” meaning there are more than three children for every licensed child care slot. On top of this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many early learning and child care centers have closed, perhaps never to reopen.

As a college student and Save the Children Action Network volunteer, I know how important early learning and care is to the educational, social and emotional development of a child.

I also know that the early learning and child care industry will be an essential component of the economic recovery when it comes to getting parents back to work.

That’s why I urge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to allocate robust and flexible funding for the early learning and child care industry in the next economic stimulus package.

ADRIANA SIERRA

Vanderhorst Street

Charleston

Open hair salons

My hair is much too long. It’s bushy, straggly and riddled with cowlicks.

As a consequence, I’m afraid to go out for a walk in my neighborhood. We have a leash law here, and if the animal patrol truck passes by, I’m a goner.

My wish is that all hair salons and barber shops will open soon.

KAREN DURAND

Shadow Lake Circle

Mount Pleasant

They took our liberties

Why is our government not consistent when it considers the number of deaths from various causes? With COVID-19, it has shut down the economy in the hope of saving a few lives.

The same consideration, however, was not given when highway speed limits were raised from 55 mph to 65 mph to 75 mph. Researchers with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that for every 5 mph increase, fatalities rose 8.5 percent. If the same logic was applied as the the government is using for the pandemic, the speed limit would be set at 35 mph.

More people might die this year from alcohol-related incidents than from the coronavirus. Why doesn’t the government close all liquor stores?

Cigarette smoking in the United States accounts for about 480,000 deaths annually, so why doesn’t the government ban the sale of tobacco?

The bottom line is that we have always been given the freedom to evaluate risks and make our own choices. Then along comes this virus and our liberties are taken away.

E. MAC McBRIDE

Beresford Creek Street

Daniel Island