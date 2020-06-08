Letters to the Editor: Trump's photo-op at church an affront

I am writing to express my outrage at President Trump’s use of St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House as a backdrop for a photo-op amid the trauma of pandemic and racial strife that this country is experiencing.

I am a lifelong Episcopalian, as were my parents; I was educated in a church-affiliated school; and my brother and father-in-law were Episcopal priests.

Thus, the president’s behavior is a painful personal affront to me and my family, as I believe it must be to all people of faith.

While President Trump is welcome to worship in the Episcopal Church, he is not welcome to desecrate that institution by using a place of worship to advance a racially divisive, incendiary and destructive agenda.

deROSSET MYERS JR.

Tacky Point Road Extension

Wadmalaw Island

Voicing our stories

During these unusual times, there are some things that bear revisiting, not just during a global pandemic.

To be clear, we are not statistics. It is difficult to relay the spread of COVID-19 without citing facts. But behind every fact is a loved one.

In our effort to justify opening our economy and returning to a state of normalcy, we often use statistics to justify intentions and actions.

Though this path may lead to persuasion, it does not lead to empathy. I will never forget when my mother passed away from brain cancer that was diagnosed at stage 4. She had been given three months to live.

After she passed, a family friend told me we were fortunate because her husband knew he had cancer longer than my mother. While they had the opportunity to explore treatments, we did not.

In the throes of tragedy, it is not the time to weigh pain, grief or sorrow. Nor to dismiss the suffering around us. We can always voice our concerns, even our causes, without overlooking or marginalizing those who are a part of this tapestry and their loved ones.

The human need to tell our stories is not an afterthought. As a community, both locally and globally, we owe it to each other to witness and be present to what needs to be voiced. It is, in the end, how we are all honored.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Oppose offshore drilling

South Carolinians have made their opposition to offshore drilling and exploration abundantly clear over the years.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Reps. Joe Wilson, Tom Rice, Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham all oppose drilling off our coast. They are joined by scores of coastal mayors and state elected officials across the political spectrum.

Despite overwhelming opposition, President Donald Trump still plans to expand offshore drilling to nearly all U.S. waters, including off the South Carolina coast.

In a recent proclamation addressing National Ocean Month, the president reaffirmed his plan. Instead of protecting our oceans, he sees an “enormous opportunity” to expand the oil and gas industry.

Our coastline defines South Carolina, and our coastal communities rely on tourism. Before the pandemic, tourism contributed more than $23 billion annually to our state. Coastal businesses provide livelihoods to hundreds of thousands.

Offshore drilling threatens all of that. Our communities need relief and support, not another drilling disaster. With so much at stake for coastal communities, Congress must enact protections from expanded offshore drilling in the next federal spending bill.

SAMANTHA SIEGEL

Senior Southeast Organizer, Oceana

Lolandra Avenue

Charleston

Bike for Alzheimer’s

Bike riding has been a passion since growing up in the Washington, D.C., area. As a kid, I could escape to the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian or to Reagan Airport to watch the planes land.

I fell in love with biking again as an adult. My favorite ride is from Seewee Outpost in Awendaw to the McClellanville public docks. The Francis Marion Forest is a great gift for Charleston bike riders.

I was given the gift of life via a double lung transplant in 2011 after a four-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Staying fit and giving back has always been my passion. Now it is my “must.”

Five years ago, I joined A Ride to Remember to challenge myself with the 252-mile ride from Greenville to Charleston and to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Years later, I know hundreds of riders and nonrider friends who have been affected by this terrible disease.

This year’s event is moving forward as a Virtual Ride Challenge. Anyone can join July 1-31 by riding 252 miles anywhere through the month. It’s free to register at aridetoremember.org, and if you raise at least $252, you’ll earn this year’s T-shirt.

Despite these challenging times, Alzheimer’s is not slowing down; 95,000 South Carolinians are living with it today. I’m picking up the pace in the fight against Alzheimer’s, and I really hope that the public joins me in A Ride to Remember.

LORCAN LUCEY

Sowell Street

Mount Pleasant