Letters to the Editor: Trump's executive order bypasses separation of powers

President Donald Trump is showing how little he knows about the U.S. Constitution.

Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7 says: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published.”

A presidential executive order can not override this and usurp the House of Representatives.

The Constitution was set up this way to ensure the separation of power.

Deferring certain payroll taxes removes their contribution to the Social Security fund. This aligns with Trump’s longtime goal of further weakening Social Security. With no money coming in to the Social Security fund, that means that it will be unfunded and run out of money quicker.

MICHAEL SCHWARZOTT

Edgebrook Circle

North Charleston

Praise for care facilities

I would like to praise the staffs of two senior care facilities in Mount Pleasant.

My wife is a resident at Sweetgrass Court, and I reside at The Palms. Because of COVID-19 neither facility can have visitors. We are able to visit over Zoom several times each week.

Keeping these facilities as protected as possible is extremely difficult. Both staffs have worked diligently to keep residents safe and well. They have my thanks and love for all they continue to do for us.

BOB INGLETT

Bowman Road

Mount Pleasant

Return to classes

As a retired school teacher, I am dismayed with the attitude of some teachers about returning to the classroom.

Every day I read about the sacrifices our health professionals are making to assure care in time of need.

I also admire the grocery store workers, restaurant employees, cashiers and other employees who have returned to work because they know it is necessary for their livelihood, for the livelihood of customers and also to help keep the economy moving.

Never in my career, which included the difficult days of the 1960s, would I have put myself above my students in making decisions as important as the one today involving returning children to the classroom.

Nationwide, pediatricians are noting the importance of getting children back in school for their overall well-being. Nationally, health officials agree. We know we can do this in a safe and carefully orchestrated manner.

Will it be the classroom we left in the spring of 2020? No.

Can it be an effectively functioning classroom, helping young people to move forward with their overall growth? Yes.

Are teachers capable of making the necessary changes to assure a positive outcome? Absolutely.

They are trained professionals who can adjust as necessary for the overall welfare of our children.

I urge them to step up and do the job that needs to be done.

SANDRA GRIFFIN

Alston Court

Florence

US flawed but great

I would like to thank Gen. James E. Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient, for once again demonstrating his courage in his Aug. 9 Post and Courier op-ed.

He rightly spoke for many of us who share his feelings but have been reluctant to voice our opinion about urban violence, desecration of our history and political correctness.

While flawed, America is still the greatest nation and a beacon of hope for the rest of the world. God bless you and the United States of America.

NEIL WHITMAN

Waterfront Drive

Mount Pleasant

Reopening schools

Most of us never experienced a prolonged interruption in our education. Our teachers were never faced with this type of unknown and potentially very dangerous environment. It is a huge challenge to teachers, students and parents.

What we need are encouragement, precaution, support and understanding, ideas not criticisms.

May reasonable minds prevail in the reopening of our schools and prayers said for healthy and successful outcomes for all.

LYNDA TAYLOR

East Meadow Drive

Ridgeville

Clemson-Carolina game

Do you see the irony of the Clemson-South Carolina football game not being played in 2020 after being played since 1909?

Post and Courier sports reporter David Cloninger states that the series has played through seven wars, but he doesn’t mention that the series was played during the great Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and 1919.

That probably wasn’t the wisest thing to do, but today’s pandemic poses minimal risk to young and middle-age people.

The games should go on, and those who don’t want to play or don’t want to attend don’t have to. Somewhere along the line, life in the country needs to proceed again. What if there is never a vaccine that works?

KENNETH KOCH

Colonel Vanderhorst Circle

Mount Pleasant