Letters to the Editor: Trump is wrong to deny visas to medical researchers

President Donald Trump has struck a blow to the research and educational missions of major medical institutions in the United States.

By denying H1-B visas to researchers (positions for which no U.S. applicants are available) and J-1 visas to residents in training (more positions than can be filled by U.S. medical school graduates), he has weakened potential further growth in the medical field.

In public, the president has argued that he opposes immigration by those who do not meet his high standards, but this decision undermines that argument.

He then has argued that this action is to protect Americans from coronavirus; however, requiring candidates to have a negative COVID-19 test before entry into the U.S. would easily solve this problem.

I cannot escape the conclusion that President Trump has some other unspoken agenda for making this decision.

Dr. DAVID GRIESEMER

Quince Street

Mount Pleasant

Toothless ordinance

I was so relieved to hear the city of Charleston passed a mask ordinance. That is until I read it and realized it didn’t have any teeth.

Unfortunately, the city did not have the guts to make it enforceable. Instead, they wrote in a clause that says anyone can object for religious reasons. What religion prohibits medical face coverings?

We need respect for different religious beliefs, but this is not about religious beliefs. This is about personal conviction differing with public health.

Sometimes we have rules to keep people safe, like speed limits when driving. We may not like it. We may not agree. We may not think it necessary, but no one is exempt.

Meanwhile, City Councilman Harry Griffin refused to vote on the ordinance at all.

JOANNE STEBBINS

Pristine View Road

Charleston

Who is Harrison?

I find it interesting that for all the news, polling, campaign ads, etc., I have yet to get a real understanding of Jaime Harrison. Who is he in person? What are his beliefs and how will he change things?

What I see are well-crafted ads but nothing about him other than the usual platitudes.

I’d be glad to have him drop by if in town and talk. Politics is local; out-of-state donors and campaign ad buyers shouldn’t, and won’t, influence me.

WOODY RASH

State Street

Charleston

Old school lessons

In the 1950s at Riverland Terrace School, we had a health class and a book called “Helpful Ways.”

We third-graders were taught how to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The rules were as follows:

1. Keep 6 feet away from a person who coughs and sneezes without covering his nose and mouth.

2. Do not go to the movies or other crowded places when colds are “in the air.”

3. Do not borrow other children’s pencils, whistles or other things that you might put in your mouth or up to your face.

4. Always wash your hands and face before eating and after being in crowds.

I wonder what happened to those common-sense ideas that were taught to grammar school kids?

Oh yeah, the grownups in Washington, D.C., and the health care profession have brought them back for the grownups.

It might be an idea for the education board to find those old text books and reinstate them for grammar school students.

ALFRED F CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston

Manhole cover

On June 18, I stepped on a manhole cover at the corner of Beaufain Street and Lockwood Drive that had been reported several times and supposedly had been fixed.

Well, the cover flipped and I fell into the hole. After struggling, I was able to get out and lie on the sidewalk.

I was not sure if I should stand up. I was able to dial 911. A very kind gentleman in a black vehicle stopped to see if he could help me.

He held onto my little dog until the EMT folks checked me out and the police filed a report. This was not the first time someone had fallen there.

I want to thank the man as I failed to get his name. Also, I would like to thank our wonderful policemen and firemen. I am happy to say that after several calls and emails to many departments and individuals, the cover is finally being fixed. Thank you to all involved.

THERESA LUBBERS

Harleston Place

Charleston

‘Bubba’ Crosby

The James Island community recently suffered the loss of coach Pascal “Bubba” Crosby.

He was the head football coach at James Island High School from 1975-84 and had multiple conference championships, a lower state championship and two state finalist teams that lost to Clinton in 1977 and ’78.

He also was the athletic director at James Island through the 1982-83 merger of Fort Johnson High and James Island High.

His win-loss record at James Island was 79-37-1. That doesn’t include his record while coaching earlier at Porter-Gaud.

According to some of the coaches that worked for him, he was a “coaches’ coach.” He was in charge, but he let his coaches have input on the decisions of the program.

He was a good man who worked hard, was organized and tried to put his players in the right spot to succeed.

I was fortunate to be a member of his team in 1978 and 1979. During those seasons, we were 21-6, won a conference championship, a lower state championship and lost a state championship 16-6.

Little did we realize it at the time, but the 1978 state finalist team would be the last James Island High team to have a chance to play for a state championship.

My life’s direction was impacted greatly by playing football for the Rams under coach Crosby, as I became a teacher and coach myself.

After he retired, whenever I ran into him, he was always supportive of my career and wished me Friday-night success.

Just as the Mount Pleasant and Wando communities mourn the passing of coach Bob Hayes, a lot of us older Rams and James Island Trojans mark the passing of one of us. Rest in peace, coach.

RANDY HILYER

JIHS Class of 1980

Montgomery Road

Charleston