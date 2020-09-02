Letters to the Editor: Trump is champion we need for Great Outdoors

As someone who first started hunting and fishing in 1955, I have heard a lot of politicians in my lifetime promise that they would be the one to conserve our great American outdoor lands. Indeed, in recent decades, I have personally worked with many such government officials on these efforts.

It’s been a privilege to speak with four U.S. presidents, the president of Mexico, and the prime minister of Canada. Having hunted with vice presidents, Cabinet members, senators, congressmen, and even a member of the Supreme Court, I understand the importance of strong conservation policies.

Every president since Jimmy Carter has promised to pass some form of legislation to conserve our federal lands. But only one has walked the walk.

President Donald J. Trump has been the most pro-conservation president since Theodore Roosevelt. With the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, for instance, the Trump administration opened more than 4 million acres of federal lands to public recreation. That’s more than double the size of Delaware.

The bipartisan bill also provides much-needed funding for maintenance of our National Park system, along with funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

This law will be the single largest investment in our National Parks and public lands in history, providing $900 million per year to protect and conserve our federal lands and waters in order to preserve our national parks for decades to come.

It is not often that we here in South Carolina have something to thank Washington, D.C., for, but this legislation will have a positive impact on our lives for generations. The Great American Outdoors Act represents one of the truly special moments when politics takes a backseat to good governance.

The president has championed our great outdoors and is helping to preserve a way of life that many of us have celebrated our entire lives.

If Teddy Roosevelt were here today, we know that he would be beaming with one of his iconic smiles, rejoicing that our public lands are being restored and will be vibrant for generations to come.

ROB KECK

Longtime conservationist and former CEO,

National Wild Turkey Federation

Pine Ridge Road

Edgefield

Sacrifices of war

Unless you’re a senior citizen, you won’t know how life in America was during World War II.

Many things were rationed, including cigarettes and gasoline.

Not everyone owned a car; they rode a bus or walked.

Many foods were rationed, including meat, butter, eggs, sugar, coffee and fruits. You were given a coupon book to use for these items.

You were allowed only two pairs of shoes a year. Postage stamps were 3 cents each; air mail, 6 cents.

You not only had to worry about relatives serving in the war but had to adjust to doing without favorite things.

SHIRLEY GRAY

Malden Avenue

North Charleston

Kudos to the helpers

I write to you in praise of the Charleston County Courthouse and some of the staff working there. I went to the courthouse to get copies of legal paperwork about a case from 1981. It was on microfiche, as it has been eons since my case was adjudicated.

I must thank Dionne Washington and Ella Godfrey. Their assistance was crucial in getting quick lessons on how to use the microfiche machine.

Most of all, I am humbled by the help from my brother, Dean Kinard, and his wife, Judy Kinard.

Dean is a Citadel alumnus, class of 1977, but the true heroine of the morning was Judy. She is an alumna of MUSC School of Nursing. When I proved incapable of understanding instructions, Judy stepped in.

She quickly found the copies we sought. Judy is not only lovely, her brilliance in so many ways was definitely the key. I would be lost if it weren’t for Dean and Judy.

They came to my rescue once again.

I congratulate myself for introducing them on a blind date more than 40 years ago.

BETH KINARD

Shadow Ferry Drive

Charleston

Return to sender

InsideSources columnist Ross Marchand misstated some facts about the U.S. Postal Service in his Aug. 19 commentary.

The misstatements were enough to mislead readers about the Postal Service’s spending increases.

Marchand stated the USPS controllable costs were out of control and went from $1.9B to $3.5B in fiscal 2019, an increase of 84%.

It was the Postal Service’s operating loss that went from $1.9B to $3.5B, as operating expenses of $79.9B increased by $5B, up 7%, mostly due to an accounting change as to how workers compensation reserves are calculated.

The rest of the commentary highlighted this incorrect information as a large part of the thesis to show just how out of control the spending is at the USPS, making the analysis flawed and of little value.

JOSEPH ANDRESKI

Sound View Drive

Mount Pleasant