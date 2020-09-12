Letters to the Editor: Trump disparages vets in comments about fallen soldiers

Donald Trump loudly and indignantly denied making past derogatory comments about fallen U.S. soldiers, as reported in The Atlantic.

Trump reportedly canceled a rainy day visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, saying that cemetery was “filled with losers.”

To top that, he reportedly called Marines who fell at the Battle of Belleau Wood “suckers” for getting killed.

This is consistent with his history of calling President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain, both wartime naval aviators, “losers” for being shot down in combat.

The Atlantic, which first wrote the story in which Trump referred to American war dead as “losers,” and the Associated Press, which later confirmed it, are both widely respected news organizations whose newsroom policies require multiple sources of verification before publishing a story.

Trump is a president of three years and nine months, and in that time has told more than 20,000 fact-checked lies. Before that, he never served his country in any capacity. Who do you think is more credible?

Please register and vote in November.

TED McCOY

Durango Place

Cleveland

Pawleys mayor vilified

So rioters pillage and burn in large cities across the country and the mayors don’t lift a finger to stop them.

Two white people are killed by a black man, but it barely makes a blip on national news.

But let the mayor of a small town (Pawleys Island) make a critical remark about Black Lives Matter and he is vilified and his livelihood threatened.

What a country.

CHARLES WALKER

Front Street

Georgetown

Cunningham’s support

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham was endorsed recently by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This should alarm all who care about jobs and production of essential products in the U.S.

The members of the U.S. Chamber want to outsource American jobs and production overseas, particularly to China. They are funding candidates who support this agenda.

Here are two examples.

At the height of the pandemic on Feb. 28, The New York Times reported “that 90% of the core components of leading antibiotics such as amoxicillin and penicillin come from China.”

The big pharmaceutical companies’ supply chain is in the hands of foreign countries. This is the frightening reality that the global companies, which the chamber represents, have made possible and do not want disturbed.

Equally as frightening for our national defense is that we are just as dependent on China for steel as we are for drugs.

Steel plants in America have shut down one after another. The World Steel Association reports that in 2018, the U.S. produced 86.6 million tons of steel. In that same year, China produced more than 10 times that amount, 928.3 million tons.

Before we entered the Second World War, Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke of America as the “arsenal of democracy.” He likely would shutter to see the state of our manufacturing today.

Production of essential drugs and jobs has been moved out of our country by companies seeking cheaper production and cheaper labor.

These companies and the Chamber are not looking to fund so-called “independent” candidates, they are looking for a reliable vote that favors them over American interests.

CLARK THOMPSON

Pignatelli Crescent

Mount Pleasant

Mace’s drilling stance

Thanks to The Post and Courier for educating the public about important issues as the election approaches.

I was shocked at the misinformation from congressional candidate Nancy Mace during the Pints & Politics interview on Sept. 3.

Although Ms. Mace says she is strongly opposed to seismic testing and offshore drilling, her detailed responses indicate the opposite.

Ms. Mace said she believes “individual states” should have the final decision. She should know the states have no jurisdiction beyond 3 miles. When asked about Joe Cunningham’s bill (H.1941), which bans all offshore exploration, Ms. Mace called it a “gimmick” and said she would not have supported it, just like every Republican member of the South Carolina delegation.

Ms. Mace said she opposed the bill because it establishes a “permanent ban,” but this reveals her fundamental misunderstanding of how Congress works.

No law is permanent; any can be changed by a future bill.

When asked how her policy would protect South Carolina if neighboring states were to welcome drilling, she showed no concern that spilling oil would contaminate our coastal communities.

Shameful also was her statement that a state budget proviso can effectively stop seismic testing and federal leasing.

South Carolina needs practical-minded candidates who are serious about protecting our coast. Ms. Mace’s policies, unfortunately, are neither practical nor protective.

GARY WEINREICH

Orchard Avenue

Murrells Inlet