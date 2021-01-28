Letters to the Editor: Trucks from sand mine operations damaging roads

It’s the trucks. The owner of one of the sand mines mentioned trucks in the Monday Post and Courier article as the culprit behind potholes on rural Dorchester County roads that connect to the operations.

That’s true. There was mention of regulation and study on safe and more environmentally conscious mine operation.

Yet, the trucks operate outside the direct control of the mines. They are typically owner operated. As such, do the mines control their operation? Likely, not much. For those living on Ridge and Wire roads, sand trucks are a daily fact of life.

They are:

1. Getting larger and heavier.

2. May be over the road weight capacity.

3. They almost fill one lane on roads that have no shoulders. The trucks are so wide that two cannot pass without at least one moving almost off the road.

4. Noisy.

5. Begin operation in the very early morning hours to get to job sites.

Yes, look at the sand mines, but also look at the truck operations as well.

A safety inspection should be considered as well as operational fees to cover road repair and road upgrades to bring them up to standards.

It can’t be just “keep on trucking.”

TOM WALKER

Ridge Road

Ridgeville

Public school woes

Much comment has been made over the years about the deplorable condition of South Carolina’s public school system.

This is no mistake, in my opinion, this can be traced back to South Carolina’s attitude before the Civil War and after Reconstruction.

South Carolina has never had a serious focus on public education.

Historically, it has been a very poor state. After Reconstruction, South Carolina, as well as other Southern states, imposed black codes and other laws that forced black citizens into inferior economic and social positions.

Then “separate but equal” laws were enacted. These never meant people were equal, but they most definitely meant separate.

When the Supreme Court issued the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, the leaders in South Carolina put their heads in the sand.

It was not until federal courts mandated busing that public schools were integrated.

Few students were happy about this because both black and white students had to leave long-term friendships and relationships, and be forced to attend a different school.

South Carolina, also being a right to work state, has assured that wages for white citizens would remain low and would be even lower for its black citizens.

The public education system in South Carolina I’ll never be able to provide even a minimally adequate public school system due to the attitude of the leaders.

NICOLAS LEMPESIS

East Ashley Avenue

Folly Beach

Thanks to library staff

I offer praise to the Charleston County Public Library staff who work to keep our pandemic minds distracted with their books.

They are tireless and jovial as they reach out to keep us connected to the library. Thank you.

LIZ VARY

Black River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Vaccination protocols

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is made up of doctors and scientists, designed a plan of prioritization regarding who will receive the vaccinations first, second and so on.

If we follow the lead of science and all do our part in the meantime, we can unify to defeat the virus.

The idea that Amazon employees need to be vaccinated before those at risk, as well as sewage attendants, dog groomers and postal workers because the state will suffer if they lose workers to the virus is nothing short of greed.

If meat workers are vaccinated so we don’t have shortages, and the elderly and those the CDC say are truly a priority are pushed further back in the line because of it, who will be healthy enough to buy and happily eat a steak?

Businesses provide goods and jobs, both are important, but healthy people of sound body and mind in the general population are just as, or more, important in order to support those businesses.

Big business has always had the best seats at games, memberships at the best places, priority seating at restaurants as well as the ear and support of government, particularly with Henry McMaster as South Carolina governor.

Now, big business wants to use their monetary pull to push thousands of people who desperately wait to see their family and friends, an important social and psychological need, aside for their own greedy purposes and our governor concedes to the money that will reelect him.

It is disheartening, depressing and disgusting to think that is a better plan than science prescribes. Shame on them all.

MARK PALASEK

Stamby Place

Mount Pleasant