One of the greatest inventions for driving from point to point, particularly when you are unsure of how to get to your destination, has been the Global Positioning System (GPS).
It has virtually done away with the need for road maps or asking for directions. One of the problems with GPS, however, has always been that certain rules of the road are not always considered.
In the early days, my GPS has attempted to send me the wrong way down one-way streets, been unaware of new addresses and still there are problems on underpasses and overpasses or multilevel roads.
GPS does not distinguish what type of vehicle one is driving, and that may be where a problem exists in Mount Pleasant when it comes to trucks.
Long Point Road connects U.S. 17 to I-526 and ends at the Wando terminal gate. All of these points are integral to both passenger cars and trucks.
Long Point is marked with signs that there is no through trucking at Highway 17 and Whipple Road. This means that only those trucks not destined for a delivery or stop along that stretch of Long Point Road are allowed to proceed along that route.
This is justified by the fact that this scenic road is narrow, has a single-lane roundabout and many trees that larger trucks can barely pass under without hitting branches.
Yet every day numerous 18-wheelers moving shipping containers traverse Long Point Road from Highway 17 to Whipple Road without stopping, contrary to the signs that prohibit the route.
Residents along Long Point Road successfully fought to stop its extension across Highway 17 to connect to Rifle Range Road.
Are those same residents concerned about the trucks that illegally pass along this same road daily causing potential hazards?
Whether it be improved signs, increased enforcement or contacting the makers of navigation systems to clarify trucks are prohibited from this section of road, something must be done for everyone’s safety.
MARK PALASEK
Stamby Place
Mount Pleasant
Littering
I read with appreciation and a chuckle the April 12 Post and Courier letter “Blind to litter.”
Unfortunately, some people seem to feel the side of the road is their very own trash can.
My home is on an unlit section of road with several new developments. I spend every morning cleaning up fast-food bags, beer cans and bottles and whatever flew out of the back of trucks.
It seems people would rather throw stuff out of windows or onto my lawn rather than put it in their trash cans at home.
I get more than enough exercise cleaning my yard every morning and dodging flying debris when getting my mail.
My chuckle is this: By the debris, I can tell who the litterers are.
CAT COOK
Lincolnville Road
Ladson
Serial offender
Just how smart is Donald Trump? When it comes to domestic and foreign policy, he has proven time after time that his poor decisions are the result of thinking he knows more than his own experts.
His lack of government experience has not helped. In short, he has demonstrated that he is not very smart when it comes to actually governing.
When it comes to the subject of sexual misconduct with many women, he is brilliant.
Serial offenders know how to get away with inappropriate behavior because offenders and their victims are always isolated so there is only a “he-said, she-said” outcome.
They are always thinking and planning so that no physical evidence is left.
The term “serial offender” can also apply to Trump in other ways: the thousands of lies he has told his first two years in office, especially concerning journalists, candidates who oppose him and service people. He often uses name-calling and disparagement to belittle others.
He uses fear as a lever against those who work for him, as well as against other governmental departments. He has deliberately separated children from their mothers.
If this isn’t the definition of serial offender, what is? What must our children be thinking when they witness this kind of behavior?
JAMES ELLIS
Rice Field Lane
Mount Pleasant
Financial promises
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, help us understand the definition of financial responsibility.
You promised a “better and brighter future for all citizens.” But where are we now?
You’ve referenced working together, yet you’ve divided the city with an unparalleled personal political agenda in an office that is nonpartisan.You’ve used hard-earned tax dollars visiting a country that leads the world in drainage management, yet we have no money to finish the already over-budget projects.
I wonder how many Charlestonians actually realize how bad of a financial crisis we are in.
The city has spent about $100 million on the Spring/Fishburne project. Presently, only three of the five phases have been completed, and the project is $43 million over budget. Following this revelation, Mr. Tecklenburg’s solution was to take the remaining $18.5 million in the drainage fund, but that still does not address the shortfall for Phase 5. Does it bother anyone else that, without completing Phase 5, this investment of ours only works at low tide?
There’s more. A consulting firm reportedly informed Mr. Tecklenburg that by “draining” the drainage fund of $18.5 million, no new flooding projects could be completed until 2023.
The Calhoun West project is estimated to cost $200 million. Church Creek is estimated at $40 million and yet another $50 million is needed for the Low Battery project.
So, Mr. Tecklenburg, do you have any answers as to how you are going to make good on your campaign promise that you’re willing to share with your constituents?
JEREMY RATLIFF
Robert Daniel Drive
Charleston
Notre Dame
How sad to see the destruction of Notre Dame, a place that many of us (Catholic and non-Catholic) have visited.
The cathedral will be restored, hopefully, by the Vatican opening its treasury to finance the work, rather than asking parishioners worldwide to give a bit more to make it happen.
A “rainy day” presents itself.
RICHARD CLAPP
Fish Hawk Lane
Kiawah Island
College scandal
My parents paid a lot of money to get me into college. After my first semester, the dean called my parents and said, “We’re gonna need more money.”
STEVEN ZIPLOW
Amenity Park Drive
Mount Pleasant