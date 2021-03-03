Letters to the Editor: Trident United Way reading program to expand

Team sports and education have many similarities, particularly when it comes to the person calling the plays. Like quarterbacks, teachers need dedicated leaders, support staff, players and community backing to be successful.

In education, Trident United Way employed a team approach by creating the Tri-County Reading by Third program for a 3-year pilot program that used the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center Literacy Initiative.

All four Charleston-area school districts came together to implement teacher training and specialized reading instruction aimed at boosting reading abilities in pre-K through third grade at schools with the greatest needs.

Trident United Way and community donors funded the $1.38 million program, which trained almost 100 teachers and instructed close to 5,000 students. The results were impressive. The program averaged 24% reading level growth.

As a former educator, I know the success of Reading by Third came out of continuous teacher support and training. But how do we implement new methods into daily lessons while balancing other student needs?

Thanks to community donors, Reading By Third has become Literacy United. Focused on Johns Island at Mount Zion Elementary, it trains teachers in methods of small-group reading intervention focused on phonics, fluency, vocabulary and writing.

Reading by Third and Literacy United are ready to expand beyond the Lowcountry.

Imagine if a combination of state and local government support, plus dedicated donors in communities big and small across South Carolina, could come together to model effective programs after Reading By Third. With double-digit average gains in Lowcountry schools with struggling readers, the possibilities for progress are endless.

ANGELA REYNOLDS

Director of education at Trident United Way

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

I-26 a speedway

We have the Indianapolis 500, the Darlington 500, the Daytona 500 and the Charleston 20. Cars reach unbelievable speeds in these events.

I have two questions: Who is responsible for enforcing the speed limit on Interstate 26? And why aren’t they doing their job?

TERRY WATKINS

Wildwood Landing

North Charleston

Teacher shortage

I read Monday’s Post and Courier article regarding the teacher shortage with interest and sadness.

South Carolina, which is already on the bottom of the education pile, cannot afford to continue down this road.

The ramifications of this shortage are extremely large class sizes, uncertified teachers, broken promises by the Legislature and continued teacher departure from the profession.

Many know the fix for this problem, but state lawmakers will not speak to it because it might cost them votes.

The fix is tax reform with the repeal of Act 388 to help in funding education. This act eliminated property taxes that homeowners had to pay to operate schools, in exchange for raising the state sales tax by a penny on the dollar.

The adage “you get what you pay for” holds true, and our state representatives need to start caring about our teachers and the children who are the future of South Carolina.

MARILYN PEARCY

Eastern Isle Avenue

Summerville

McCain’s courage

John McCain no hero? A Friday letter writer wrote that the late Sen. McCain lacked courage when he voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The exact opposite is true.

It was courage that allowed McCain to cast that vote of conscience because he knew that millions of Americans would lose health coverage otherwise.

It was courage that allowed McCain to say “No” to his North Vietnamese captors who offered to release him after a year into five and a half years as a prisoner of war.

He refused this offer because of his commitment to the POW code of conduct that says troops must accept release in the order in which they are captured.

As for the Republicans the letter writer condemns for voting to impeach Donald Trump, I applaud them for doing what they believed was the right thing without regard for their political futures. That took courage.

I write this as someone who voted for every Republican nominee for president from Barry Goldwater through Mitt Romney, when party loyalty meant dedication to principles and ideals, not blind loyalty to a single person.

JOYCE FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Polar vortex hype

It’s interesting that the record low temperatures for Charleston on Feb. 18-20 were 15, 14 and 20 degrees, all in 1958.

Who knew we had polar vortexes then? We called them cold snaps.

Thanks, Weather Channel, for the hype and anxiety.

GLEN HAYNES

Drayton Drive

Summervillle