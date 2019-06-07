For 75 years, Trident United Way has been privileged to support improvements of all kinds in the tri-county region through the generosity and backing of our donors.
Our community investment grants are made with dollars derived from a finite pool of community resources.
Grants are awarded through an open, competitive and peer-reviewed process with funding decisions made by community leaders and volunteers as well as subject-matter experts.
The 2019-22 grant process began last August with public information sessions for all organizations applying and grant process details were published on the TUW website.
These details included the scorecard used by the volunteer review council to evaluate the grant applications along with other materials to create full transparency. To learn more, go to www.tuw.org/funding.
Trident United Way announced the
2019-22 grant recipients on April 23 and funding begins on July 1. The cohort of grantees includes 25 programs through 19 agencies. Five grantees are new in this cycle and all grantees align with our community’s needs around education, financial stability and health.
We are excited about the future community impact of these new grantees and we look forward to the continued success of past grantees.
Trident United Way is a champion of good grantsmanship. In any grant process, decisions are made that may be understandably disappointing to some.
We are enormously proud of the impact Trident United Way continues to make for our citizens through community partnerships and grant activities that serve our neighbors and build up regional capacities in the nonprofit sector.
BOB FEI
Chairman, Board of Directors
CHLOE KNIGHT TONNEY
President and CEO
Trident United Way
Rivers Avenue
North Charleston
Tournament praise
I had the pleasure of covering the U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston May 30-June 2. Everyone involved needs to be commended for such a great event.
That includes the USGA, the Country Club of Charleston, the City of Charleston, all law enforcement, as well as the hundreds of volunteers, vendors and all involved.
It was a job well done.
BOBBY HARTIN
Markfield Drive
Charleston
Lessons of war
The seventh-grade class at Daniel Island School recently had the privilege of hearing the tale of Staff Sgt. Alan Moskin, who was 18 years old in 1944 when he joined the Army to battle the Nazis.
Still spry as ever at 93, Moskin told a riveting story about his experiences in basic training, the raw details of hand-to-hand combat and the horrors of liberating Gunskirchen concentration camp.
Moskin wove a story of unvarnished detail, including his encounters with racism from some of his fellows in basic training, as well as the gory, raw details of causing and seeing death up close.
He did not spare these kids from the truth, including language that’s hard to hear in this day and age.
The irony of the racism and bigotry he encountered in the Army was not lost on Moskin, as he revealed the moral of his story at the end. It was this: His generation went to fight the Nazis, whose philosophy was based on bigotry while Moskin’s generation was unable to successfully fight it at home.
He challenged the young people in his audience to truly be the “Greatest Generation” by eradicating bigotry in our world.
If bigotry is defeated, then something like the Holocaust could never happen again.
Thank you, Staff Sgt. Moskin, for sharing your story with my child. Hearing visceral stories from those who survived the Jim Crow era, battled for civil rights and fought terrorism among other things empowers our children to be harbingers of change.
JAY KAREN
Wando View Street
Daniel Island
Climate change
I wonder where R.L. Schreadley gets his facts, or how old his crystal ball is.
In the May 28 Post and Courier, he wrote, “Solar and wind power are not reliable options, nor are they likely ever to be.”
Right. There has been zero improvement in solar panels over the last 20 years; they haven’t become more efficient and cheaper; people aren’t putting more and more of them on their roofs and there has been no push to take the state cap off their use. Besides, those windmills are goofy looking.
He also writes, “In time, fusion power will overtake fission.” Sure it will.
Let’s just wait and do nothing until that day comes. I cannot wait until Mr. Schreadley gets a mini-fusion reactor in his home. Just tell me how far away I’ll have to be in order to be safe from it and him.
I must add that the “hyper-alarmist media coverage” given to the meltdown at Three Mile Island was partially a result of the entire nuclear industry bashing the film “The China Syndrome” as a comic book plot that couldn’t happen.
Then it did. Just like in the movie.
I continue to wonder what hold Mr. Schreadley and his “Welcome to yesteryear, where everything was better” spiel holds over this newspaper.
I’m 66 and find him tiresome.
PAUL VECELLIO
East Edgefield Drive
Summerville
Fund elections
We are the chairs of the Richland County GOP and the Richland County Democratic Party. While we respectfully disagree on many issues, we stand united that the most fundamental responsibility of a democracy is safeguarding elections.
Elections must be fair, transparent and competently managed. In Richland County, we have work to do to restore the public’s confidence in our elections.
On Monday, Richland County Council will vote on the budget for County Elections and Voter Registration. We support fully funding the county elections office so that we will be prepared for record turnout in 2020, when all eyes turn to Richland County.
Fully funding the elections office will allow for technology upgrades, full staffing and adequate satellite voting locations for in-person absentee voting before election day, which will take pressure off of 2020 Hampton Street.
Our elections are truly a group effort with important contributions from the state Legislature, the governor, the election commissioners and the citizens, who step up on Election Day to provide more than 3,000 poll workers at 149 polling locations.
This election, let’s all do our part: Democrats and Republicans, state and county.
MATT KISNER
Chair, Richland County Democratic Party
Terrace Way
Columbia
EADDY ROE WILLARD
Chair, Richland County
Republican Party
Promontory Road
Columbia