Letters to the Editor: Trident Literacy achieving dramatic results in students' lives

I would like to add some comments regarding the recent letter about the transformational impact Trident Literacy is making in our community.

I am privileged to serve on Trident Literacy’s Board of Directors and have seen firsthand the dramatic results achieved when students succeed in our programs.

These programs allow adult students to move from feeling hopeless about their futures to having confidence in what is possible for them.

For example, many of the students who earn their GED at Trident Literacy then work toward their associate degrees.

Other successful students at Trident Literacy are promoted in their jobs because of increased skills.

Trident Literacy also offers programs for those who learn English as a second language, which, in turn, assists with their becoming American citizens.

These students are proud mothers and fathers who elevate their economic status within our community.

I also have seen how this incredible organization has courageously and seamlessly dealt with COVID-19.

The staff at Trident Literacy has found ways to connect with our students virtually to make sure they continue to succeed.

Our dedicated board and staff are committed to serving our students and being here for them no matter what circumstances occur.

Our community is so fortunate that Trident Literacy is here, changing lives every day.

September was International Literacy Month but every day is literacy day at Trident Literacy.

I am proud to support their work and invite you to join me. Learn more at www.tridentlit.org.

MICHAEL J. JORDAN

Trident Literacy Board Member

South Goose Creek Boulevard

Goose Creek

Answer the question

I think we should all boycott the political debates unless all participants pledge to drop out of the race if they don’t directly answer the question as asked, and only the question that is asked.

This posturing and beating around the bush does no one any good, delivers no new information and clarifies nothing. Talking points are for advertising, not debating.

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Myers’ passing

What an all encompassing life Rose Maree Myers lived.

Before I retired to Charleston from public school teaching in Maryland, I had a transfer student in my classroom from the Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary.

The student was very artistically talented and ended up creating the blossoming tree cover for our classroom project for the students in Oklahoma City who had lost friends in the government office bombing.

The student’s mother had worked at Trident Hospital.

It was reassuring to talk with her about our move from Maryland to South Carolina and also to share her son’s talent with Oklahoma City students.

One April, the public was invited to the newly built auditorium at the School of the Arts in North Charleston.

I attended and was extremely impressed with the talented students. Rose Maree spoke eloquently. Visiting author Colum McCann gave an Irish blessing to the building and moved everyone present with his views on art and music reaching round the world from this place, a public school of distinction.

John Cusatis, an English teacher at the School of the Arts, sent me his biography of Colum McCann.

It’s a small world, but it is full of talent, thanks to the life of such a hardworking woman who brought about two special schools in Charleston.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston

A safe direction

I was driving over the connector from James Island with my visiting granddaughter.

“The tide’s coming in,” I said, pointing to the boats on Ashley River moorings below us. “See how they’re all pointed toward the harbor?”

She’s a high school senior “from off,” excited about leaving home and coming to the College of Charleston.

“Is that important?” she asked.

“It doesn’t hurt to know which way the current is running.”

“So you can ‘go with the flow’?” she asked.

“Depends,” I said.

“On what?”

“On whether the flow is taking you in a safe direction.”

“I want to change the subject,” she said. “Let’s talk about living on campus.”

By then we were stopped at the Calhoun and St. Philip light, waiting for a gaggle of students flowing over the pedestrian walk, some sans masks. I looked at her.

“We are,” I said.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Walmart and port

Surely, I am not be the only reader taken aback by David Wren’s Sept. 24 Post and Courier article describing the State Ports Authority’s $5 million gift to Walmart.

What possible benefit can accrue to the port and the people of South Carolina from giving land to Walmart for a facility that it had already declared it planned to build and would have purchased?

All of the “benefits to the port, to Dorchester County and to all concerned” described by Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the authority, were coming without the gift.

How will the port be able to sell the balance of its 700 acres at the Ridgeville site to “other retailers and e-commerce firms” when it has given land to Walmart?

If the port is so keen to rid itself “of real estate it no longer needs” that it can give it away, might it give some for conservation purposes to offset the habitat loss it causes?

The State Fiscal Accountability Authority should give this strange deal the good scrubbing it so clearly deserves.

NORMAN L. BRUNSWIG

McCrae Drive

Moncks Corner

Climate change

In a Sept. 13 Post and Courier article, candidates S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham were given the opportunity to provide their opinion on climate change.

What I found interesting was Mace listed all the things she would do as a result of global warming (sea level rising), while Cunningham discussed his ideas to counter global warming.

I don’t think we need to throw in the towel just yet on taking measures to address the cause of our flooding issues.

BLAKE MONSON

Oakbluff Road

Summerville