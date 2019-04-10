Hollings left indelible mark on South Carolina
I was a high school kid in 1962 when Fritz Hollings ran for the U.S. Senate for the first time. I worked as a volunteer in his campaign stuffing envelopes, putting up signs and shipping materials all over the state.
Election night we were all gathered for what everyone hoped would be a great celebration of change for South Carolina. He lost badly to Olin Johnston. But his reaction to that loss was classic Hollings. He walked a few blocks down the street into Sen. Johnston’s celebration and personally congratulated him on his victory.
If you knew Hollings, you would appreciate how hard a gesture this was for him, but it closed the ranks and he ran again a few years later. He won with the help of many Johnston supporters.
Sen. Hollings had already accomplished so much as the state’s youngest governor at age 36. He helped lead our rural and textile-dominated, economically deprived state toward a more prosperous future, thanks to his strong education and workforce development programs, which spurred robust economic development.
His Technical Education Training Centers across the state became the gold standard on how to build workforce skill sets for unskilled labor to attract leading industries. His efforts to provide jobs and alternative livelihoods for a failing textile industry in the Upstate were instrumental in helping bridge the historic economic gap between the Lowcountry and Upstate, which dated back to colonial times.
Sen. Hollings was a brilliant politician who advocated for issues near and dear to his heart across the political spectrum. His complexity only added to his charm, wit and legacy as a dedicated public servant.
He believed strongly that government had a crucial role to play in advancing the well-being of the people it served but within boundaries.
His focus on racial inequality, hunger, environmental concerns, women’s rights, education, economic advancement and a strong military were all high priorities for him and, in his view, all interconnected. He left an indelible mark in each of these critical areas.
The senator had a gifted way of connecting with people from all walks of life and all political stripes. Once on an elevator ride in his Columbia office in the Federal Building, I watched him engage a middle-age African-American worker, and by the time we got from the lobby to his floor, you would have thought they had known each other for years.
During his time in elected office, the many talented staffers he hired remained loyal and supportive and felt privileged to be connected to him. He may not have always been the easiest to please, but he always made you smarter and challenged you to think and act with conviction.
I suspect that he was deeply frustrated and disappointed with the divisive politics of today’s Washington. The current rancor and hostility, combined with the vacuum of significant legislative accomplishments in the U.S. Senate, must have been painful for him to watch. I can just hear him now saying, “I may need to go back up there and straighten this mess out.”
If only he were still here to do just that.
MICHAEL PAYNE
43rd Avenue
Isle of Palms
Public Servant
With the passing of Fritz Hollings, South Carolina lost its greatest public servant of the last half-century.
I was honored to be Fritz’s friend. Just a few of his accomplishments include starting our state’s technical education system, creating a first-class cancer center at MUSC, fighting hunger and poverty, and peacefully breaking down the barriers of racial segregation while other Southern states were having riots and turmoil.
I would like to see the Charleston County Aviation Authority rename the Charleston International Airport in his honor. That would be a lasting tribute to this great South Carolinian.
May Fritz rest in peace. We were so fortunate to have him for 97 years.
EDWIN S. PEARLSTINE JR.
International Boulevard
North Charleston
Charming man
Fritz Hollings, one of the most personable and charming men on the planet, always put his South Carolina friends and constituents first and wasn’t afraid to acknowledge that.
Around 1979, my mother brought us four kids from Columbia to Washington, D.C. During that trip we toured the halls of Congress, called on our representative and then made our way down a wide stairway to see a committee in action.
As we quietly entered the back of a room where Sen. Hollings was chairing a hearing, he looked up, saw my mom and in that deep, resounding voice of his called out, “Hey, Elsie.”
Heads swiveled toward us, then everyone quickly went back to business. Mom was thrilled. And obviously, 40 years later, I still remember his greeting.
TERRI WOLFF KAUFMAN
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant
Brinson visit
The April 3 column by Ron Brinson documenting his visit with former Sen. Fritz Hollings is an outstanding tribute to this wonderful man and South Carolina’s greatest statesman.
As Fritz would say, “You were right on target.”
The passage of time has a way of dimming memories, but we who grew up during the era in which the senator served know well of his greatness and unselfish service to his country.
He had many famous quotes, but my favorite is, “If you can’t stand the recoil, you had better not fire.” That, of course, originated when he served as an artilleryman during WWII.
Many thanks for helping us remember this great man.
R. GORDON DARBY
Seacoast Parkway
Mount Pleasant
Generous gentleman
Years ago, Fritz Hollings suffered the loss of many valued items and clothing due to a fire in his home.
I offered him some of my clothes at a chance meeting in the airport, but the fit was not perfect and he declined my offer.
When I admired his cufflinks, he took them off and gave them to me.
In so many arenas and in so many ways he was not only generous, he was a dedicated public servant for nearly four decades, which was punctuated by integrity, a sense of humor and good judgment.
We will miss this extraordinary man.
JOHN WINTHROP
Adgers Wharf
Charleston
Hollings’ legacy
Fritz Hollings epitomized the Citadel cadets’ code of conduct: “A cadet does not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate those who do.”
Hollings stood against the practice of masking the real size of the deficit by using Social Security trust funds in the budgets’ General Fund. He called out President Reagan.
When Reagan wanted to decrease taxes without causing an apparent huge increase in the deficit, he allowed the government to borrow Social Security trust funds to be used to reduce the coming deficit (so his tax cut could pass). This was dishonest.
In his book, “Making Government Work,” Hollings made the case that we should have truth in budgeting and stop raiding the Social Security fund to pay our other bills.
We have now masked the deficit/debt to the point that we are facing a $22 trillion national debt. Yet we hear from pundits and politicians that the economy is doing great. How can it be with this impending train wreck of an exploding national debt?
Masking the true size of the deficit is lying, cheating and stealing rolled into one big charade and con on the American people and we should not tolerate it.
It took a lot of backbone and moral fiber to call out the ever-popular President Reagan. But one statesman against the forces of trickle down, voodoo Reaganomics would not be enough.
VERNON OWENS
Diamond Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
Beach house hijinks
I graduated from Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 1968 and was commissioned an ensign in the Navy Reserve. In November and December of that year, I was in Charleston attending a mine warfare school, since my ship, the Assurance, was a minesweeper.
Sometime in October or November of 1969, the boat was moved to a shipyard north of Charleston.
Because the ship was not habitable, my roommate, Peter Norman of Columbia, and I had to find housing on the beach.
Somehow we were put in contact with Fritz Hollings. He and his wife had a beach house on the Isle of Palms that they rented to naval officers during the winter months. The house had a large kitchen, a combined dining room and living room with a fireplace and two bedrooms.
The winter of 1969-70 was cold for South Carolina standards. Keep in mind that I am a Minnesota farm boy who had experienced sub-zero temperatures. That South Carolina winter was so cold that the uninsulated pipes underneath the house froze.
Peter obtained a soldering gun and from time to time we would solder the pipes back together after they had popped apart from water freezing in them.
One time, both Peter and I were gone for the weekend. There was no teakettle, and we did not purchase any so we used a saucepan on the electrical stove to heat water for coffee and tea.
When I came home, the kitchen stove burner was still on and the bottom of the saucepan was crumbled metal. We were lucky that the beach house did not burn down.
About a month before we moved out in May or early June 1970, a classmate of mine from Minnesota, also a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and his wife came from Norfolk, Va, to visit.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Peter came home and, as all good Southern boys, he had to show us his handgun, which had a clip of six bullets that loaded through the bottom of the handle.
Peter removed the bullet clip and the handgun was passed around. We all turned in. The next morning Peter left early to visit his parents.
I and my friends Bob and Patsy got up and were in the kitchen while I made breakfast. I saw Peter’s handgun lying on a chair, but I didn’t pay that much attention to it. I saw the clip in the handle, but I did think it was rammed home into the handle.
Bob picked up the handgun as I was trying to make breakfast. I had handled Peter’s handgun once or twice, but I was really not that interested in firearms. I vaguely knew that Bob was pointing a gun at various objects and outside through the west window at the cars parked outside.
BAM!
I jumped and my head snapped around. Bob was standing there, almost in shock, holding Peter’s handgun. I took the handgun away from Bob and walked outside. I released the bullet clip from the handle of the gun but counted only four bullets in the clip.
There was a live round of ammunition in the firing chamber. I could not get the handgun opened to retrieve that bullet, so I knelt down by a backyard shed and fired the handgun into the ground. I tried to be quiet, because I did not want to have the neighbors call the police and report that they heard gunfire. I went back in the house, and there was a bullet hole in the kitchen floor.
After all these years, I had to confess.
I have many fond memories of living in Charleston and in the beach house. Putting a bullet hole in Sen. Hollings’ kitchen floor is one of my best recollections.
The irony is that it was the only weapon I ever fired in my years in the Navy.
JAMES J. SCHLICHTING
Superior Drive
Northfield, Minnesota