Letters to the Editor: Tri-county housing crisis needs fix

The reason there is an affordable housing crisis in the tri-county area is because there are no price controls on what Realtors and landlords can charge. Free markets are a good thing only if vulnerable buyers and renters are protected.

If elected officials really wanted to do something about the problem, they would form an independent commission to ascertain what a fair, reasonable price structure would be for homes and rental property. Then pass legislation with penalties for those who try to gouge the public.

Hopefully, this would bring down the cost of homes substantially, and renters would pay no more than 20% of their income in monthly rent. Of course, this could only be done if those involved had a change in attitude and developed a Christian conscience along the lines of Jesus’ admonition to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

GARY KNIGHT

Old State Road

Holly Hill

Virus not going away

I remember the Asian flu in the 1950s. It took me many years to forget how ill I had been.

I had a friend who had polio as a child; she had a brace on her leg. Sometimes people were in iron lungs in the hospital.

When I was a child, I had double pneumonia and stayed in the hospital a long time. More people died from pneumonia then.

Now, thanks to some wonderful medical workers, there are cures. Today, you can get your flu shot as well as polio and pneumonia vaccines.

I don’t believe the coronavirus is going to go away anytime soon, but it will become manageable in time.

England is taking drastic action to deal with the virus. Some towns are on complete lockdown, and people cannot visit family and friends. Trips are allowed only for groceries.

Nobody blames the prime minister or the queen for the virus being in their nation.

SHELAGH LAMMERS

Sandra Lane

Ladson

Boy Scouts’ flawed rules

A Nov. 17 Associated Press article in The Post and Courier reported that nearly 90,000 claims of sexual abuse of children have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America over many decades.

Andrew Van Arsdale, a lawyer with a network called Abused in Scouting, called sex abuse in the BSA an “unspoken norm.”

Pervasive abuse of children is sickening.

It’s perhaps a blessing in disguise that I was never allowed to join the Boy Scouts because there is a requirement that scouts and leaders must agree with a principle that says, “The Boy Scouts of America maintains that no member can grow into the best kind of citizen without recognizing an obligation to God.”

Many open atheists have been refused membership or been kicked out of Boy Scouts when they stopped believing in any deities.

The military allows atheists to serve. Even atheists with an honorable military discharge, however, are not deemed morally fit to serve as Boy Scout leaders.

Given the alleged widespread sexual abuse in the BSA, I suggest the organization review its core requirements to be “the best kind of citizen.”

HERB SILVERMAN

George Street

Charleston

GOP’s ‘diversity’

In a Nov. 13 commentary, Rich Lowry states that the Democratic Party did not fare as well as it had hoped in the election because it “has elevated socialists and outlandish ideas from defunding the police to the Green New Deal.”

He specifically refers to Democratic U.S. House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, part of a small left-wing group that is not representative of the majority of Democrats, including President-elect (and moderate) Joe Biden.

So let’s be fair: Republicans have just welcomed two far-right members into the U.S. House in the persons of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

Ms. Greene has supported the conspiracy theory known as QAnon, posted racist videos and questioned the truth of the 9/11 attacks on our country.

Ms. Boebert has expressed support for QAnon and is an over-the-top gun-totin’ restaurant owner, where the waitresses open-carry handguns.

And what does Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy say about these new colleagues?

“We are a very diverse party” and “Give them a chance.”

So now can we say that the Republicans have elevated outrageous conspiracy theories, 9/11 deniers and racism, and will soon be advocating open-carry in House Chambers?

LINDA GILL

Swan Avenue

Charleston

Protect delegates

Should Electoral College delegates not be placed under Secret Service protection and preventive quarantine immediately?

EUGENE P. CORRIGAN JR.

Market Street

Charleston