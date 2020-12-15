Letters to the Editor: Trees offer many benefits beyond helping with storm water

I very much enjoyed reading the Dec. 13 Post and Courier article “Amid a flooding crisis, thirsty tree coverage shrinks.”

Norm Levine of the Lowcountry Hazards Center at the College of Charleston provides convincing evidence of the loss of trees in the Charleston area and their effects on storm water management.

Trees also have an important benefit for the ecosystem, providing habitat and food sources for animals, but I would like to highlight other weather and climate benefits for healthy forests in the Lowcountry.

First, trees act as wind breaks for storms and hurricanes. According to a 2019 Coastwatch article, many structures were spared after Hurricane Floyd hit North Carolina because large trees surrounded homes.

Trees also provide important shade, lowering temperatures in the summer by 20 degrees or more, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The supply of moisture to the atmosphere (evapotranspiration) also is a cooling effect on the air surrounding the trees.

Finally, trees take up carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) and store carbon more effectively than grass, thus they serve as a way to mitigate climate change.

The benefits of forests in the Lowcountry show a need for strategic planning for growth in the Charleston area so we can all be safe from future water, wind, and temperature threats.

SCOTT CURTIS

Director, Lt. Col. James B. Near, Jr., USAF, ‘77 Center for Climate Studies

The Citadel

Moultrie Street

Charleston

Vaccination priorities

There’s a lot of hand wringing going on in regard to the 25% to 50% of survey responders who aim to avoid a COVID-19 vaccination.

I see this as a self-imposed prioritization that provides opportunities for those of us that want the inoculation.

Since it will take several months before even 50% of the population is inoculated, those that don’t want it can step aside and let those of us who do want it take their place.

By the time all of those willing are inoculated, many of the doubters may have changed their minds and gotten back in line.

ROBERT HOLZEL

Chrismill Lane

Mount Pleasant

Wilson’s actions wrong

The U.S. Supreme Court wasted no time in rejecting a baseless law suit filed by Texas to invalidate the results of the presidential election.

This lawsuit was back by 18 other Republican attorneys general, with South Carolina’s own Alan Wilson being one of them.

How unfortunate for South Carolina that our attorney general has such a weak grasp of the law and would tarnish the reputation of our state’s electoral process to add his name to such a frivolous lawsuit.

I hope everyone who finds this action abhorrent will take the time to write Alan Wilson and express their objection to his action. His address is The Honorable Alan Wilson, P.O. Box 11549, Columbia, SC 29211.

His term as attorney general ends in 2022; remember his ineptitude if he decides to run again.

MARY SMITH

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Kudos to Joe Debney

All citizens of Charleston County should take a moment to thank Joe Debney for his service as executive director of the Board of Elections in Charleston.

During his tenure, Charleston has grown dramatically in population, new voting machines have been implemented and dozens of major elections have occurred.

Mr. Debney has handled these changes incredibly well and has shown himself to be a consummate professional.

These elections have been run so that they are safe and fair to all, regardless of political ideology.

Congratulations to Mr. Debney on his new job as CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA.

Whoever takes over for Mr. Debney will have big shoes to fill.

We can only hope that the election commission will do a rigorous search and find someone with as much integrity and knowledge as Joe Debney. Thank you.

BRADY QUIRK-GARVAN

Chesterfield Road

North Charleston

Marines at Chosin

I wish to affirm the Dec. 8 letter to the editor that the Royal Marines were a valuable part of the “Frozen Chosin Few.”

However, I would offer the clarification that while the 8th Army on the west coast of the peninsula was soundly defeated by the Chinese and retreated all the way to South Korea, the Marines on the east coast (including the Royal Marines), as Gen. Oliver Smith simply stated, “attacked in a different direction,” bringing all their equipment as well as the wounded and dead with them.

Their “attack,” outnumbered almost 20-to-1, is considered the greatest successful winter battle in the history of the Corps.

GARY C. DAVIS

Riverland Terrace

Charleston