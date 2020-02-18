Letters to the Editor: Traffic solutions in editorial on target

Kudos to The Post and Courier for its Feb. 1 editorial on traffic congestion solutions.

As the editorial noted, solutions to traffic congestion problems are multivariable and require communitywide involvement from all organizations and all individuals.

That said, the focus on the State Ports Authority was appropriate because a modern port’s success depends on integrated traffic management in a complex multivariable environment.

The challenges faced by the CEO of a vitally important port are unparalleled. In fact, it is hard to imagine a better MBA-level strategic planning case study than one on port management, and the model solution could be based on Jim Newsome’s leadership of the SPA.

Mr. Newsome is a creative problem-solver who combines modern and traditional tools into highly effective systems.

Our deep-water port uses the sophisticated technology associated with modern cargo ships in combination with inland ports, trucks and railroads.

Not surprisingly, Newsome is now planning to creatively incorporate barges, a transportation mode dating from the early 1800s when canals were very important.

Thanks to The Post and Courier for an editorial on a very important topic, which also put the spotlight on Jim Newsome’s outstanding leadership of the SPA.

L. McTIER ANDERSON

Professor Emeritus of Business Administration

Charleston Southern University

Woodfield Court

North Charleston

Graham is a chameleon

Trust and moral judgment are the currency of respected politicians.

The antithesis is hypocrisy, flagrant opportunism and unprincipled behavior.

Sen. Lindsey Graham has jettisoned any credibility and respect he once had. Gone is his maverick image when he aligned with John McCain, or his constructive across-the-aisle outreach bolstering his “country over party” credo.

Evident today is his supine groveling toward power and his eager leap at every fleeting opportunity to exercise it.

Sure, during reelection political scrums, adopting extreme positions to appeal to a loyal base are often required. But that has limits.

Granted, in the Trump era, the real threat of “being primaried” forever lurks.

The true character of a man should never be sullied by reversing fundamental principles of decency.

McCain’s death coincided with Graham’s emergence as Donald Trump’s most prominent Senate defender and whisperer.

When Trump is no longer president, it will be interesting to see how this chameleon politician maneuvers.

Embracing bipartisanship, being a reasonable moderate, seeking consensus on climate change, immigration reform, a fervent advocate for the rule of law, will run counter to his engraved image as a fickle opportunist.

DAVID WALDRON

Galera Lane

Mount Pleasant

Process was polarizing

Leonard Pitts’ column in the Feb. 9 Post and Courier has it completely backward.

The Democrats conducted a completely partisan impeachment process in the House, not allowing Republicans to call witnesses or even cross-examine Democratic Party witnesses. The president’s alleged offenses became a moving target from Russia to Ukraine to resisting House subpoenas, something presidents of both parties, including Barack Obama, have done repeatedly. Democratic House members declined their constitutional right to subpoena others they wanted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wanted the impeachment to be bipartisan, yet only Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted “present.” All other Democrats voted “yes,” and Republicans “no.” Did they honestly expect a different result in the Senate?

Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff have further polarized our country in pursuit of political gain. They are still trying to do so. Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union speech on television was a disgrace.

Impeachment should be saved for true high crimes and misdemeanors analogous to bribery and treason, neither of which can be legitimately asserted against the president.

Instead, both parties should be working together to solve problems like high prescription drug costs, rebuilding our infrastructure and shoring up Social Security.

In this climate, that is not going to happen.

RANDY HENRICK

Fish Creek Court

Summerville

Brady Bunch home

Why is it that every home design in the Sunday Post and Courier Home & Real Estate section looks like “The Brady Bunch” family is about to pour out and get into its station wagon?

RICK HALL

Backshore Drive

Mount Pleasant