On April 11, a crash on westbound I-526 stalled traffic for hours.
On April 12, there were crashes on both sides of I-526, and no one was going anywhere.
Severe traffic delays have become a cancer in our region. The beauty of Lowcountry living continues to be lost.
These fixes would help:
First, we need a law that bans the use of handheld devices by drivers, accompanied by a stiff fine. Ever notice how many people are driving and looking at their phones?
Second, restrict container trucks to the right lane. Watch how they dip and
dive from one lane to another, with only inches to spare, driving feverishly to make a delivery so they can grab another money-making load.
Third, deploy state troopers and other police patrols on our major roads to ticket dangerous drivers and to instill safe driving habits. When was the last time you saw a trooper on patrol?
Finally, finish I-526. Starting at 4 p.m. every weekday, the right westbound lane starts backing up past the S.C. Highway 61 exit as drivers slowly exit onto southbound Savannah Highway on their way to the Johns Island turnoff.
HOWARD WEST
Sandshell Drive
Charleston
Full picture
The April 13 Post and Courier letter, “Education reform,” touches on several issues.
I completely understand and empathize with the frustration experienced in regard to disciplinary concerns and even criminal activity in some of our schools. But to broadly frame all the problems in education as being solely on the students and parental guidance is not seeing the full picture.
I, too, served overseas in education in a few different capacities, as a youth counselor in Greece, in prison education in Cyprus and with an international art foundation with Greek and Turkish Cypriot youth.
It’s unfair to compare educational experience overseas with that in the United States. There are many factors that create a different experience and reality for both educators and students. In regard to the teaching experience in China and the well-behaved students, the letter failed to mention the enormous pressure that students are under and that suicide among Chinese students is among the highest globally.
Also, there is absolutely no fault or shame on any student or family because of financial hardship. I support meals for children in the schools because we know how vital it is for a child to have a good breakfast before starting the school day, both physically and intellectually. And the fact that children may need support in their growing years is not an indicator of their dependence in later years. When we serve as educators, we serve the child regardless of their circumstances.
Reform speaks to policies that serve to elevate the educational experience for all. I attended the “School to Prison pipeline” panel discussion years ago in Charleston. There is no simple “naming the problem.”
The problem, if we even want to call it that, like anything in life, is not one-dimensional. It is layered, complex and deserves thoughtful consideration.
Our youth are our future. I am not giving up on them. In fact, I am not giving up on adults either. We all deserve a chance, a second chance, even a third. One day, each of us will realize that we are in need of someone else’s understanding, support and mercy.
JACKIE MORFESIS
Gilmore Road
Charleston
Wrong priorities
I believe The Post and Courier’s priorities are misaligned. The April 15 newspaper had a huge photo of Tiger Woods on the front page and, on the last page, an the article about 1,200 deaths in Madagascar from measles.
Where are your priorities?
Golf is just a game while measles can cause death. The misinformed parents in the United States who are “balking” at immunization are leading to a resurgence of a once-eradicated disease.
It’s your task to provide this information. Putting this article on the last page doesn’t show it the priority it deserves.
BILL GOFF
Wando Landing Drive
Daniel Island
Regulations needed
The commentary by Petula Dvorak in the April 5 Post and Courier about the need for regulations was right on target. Republicans have always been against regulations, except those with direct benefit to the party. And Donald Trump has let loose his minions to turn the henhouse over to the fox.
Examples in the piece, exploding Ford Pintos and lethal lawn darts, hardly define the problem. Trump’s latest decree is corporate self-policing: Boeing taking over safety inspections from the FAA. We know how well that worked.
Hog farmers keeping our food free of pathogens. Right. Remember that the Chinese, those same folks who put melamine in baby formula, own Smithfield Hams.
Republican voters fall in line with the myth that regulations are bad. Clean water and clean air are bad? Reducing carbon emissions is bad? Keeping unsafe products from our kids is bad? Keeping Wall Street and big finance from unfettered freedom to steal our money is bad? Driving drug costs down and making Big Pharma stop killing us with opioids is bad?
Think for a minute. Who benefits from regulation destruction? You and me? No. Does it create jobs? No. Do workers get higher pay? No. Corporations save millions and it goes to executives and stockholders. The rest of us are collateral damage.
Republican leadership has only one platform: Reward the rich.
Trump has promised “beautiful” health care, fixing the opioid crisis, paying farmers for their losses due to his tariffs, infrastructure repairs. They can’t do any of it. He and his Republican sycophants are too busy smashing regulations, destroying national parks and the environment, and paying off their wealthy benefactors.
Sad.
MICHAEL GRIFFITH
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston
Russia issue
Partisan politics notwithstanding, the Mueller report makes a very clear case that the U.S. was attacked by a foreign power (Russia) with destructive consequences on our society that make Trump’s issues merely mundane.
Naturally the media will exploit the sensational, but the real threat is there for all to see, and it is to our democracy and our civility.
The Founding Fathers could never have envisioned the internet, so it may be time to consider our exposure to the abusers of free speech and social media; the very least we can do is to be more wary of what we send and respond to via the internet.
RALPH WOOD
Colony Drive
Charleston
More investigations
Just when we thought it might at last be over, journalists and their cohorts, the Democrats, are beating the drums of more investigations and impeachment and disparaging Attorney General William Barr.
It appears we will have two, maybe four, more years of silliness and wasteful spending on investigations that go nowhere. Perhaps the Republicans and the attorney general will launch some investigations of their own, which could very well implicate another president, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, the NSA and, most assuredly, the Clintons.
ROBERT G. CURRIN JR.
Palmetto Pointe Lane
Edisto Island