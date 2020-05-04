Letters to the Editor: Tony Meyer leaves legacy at beloved CofC

As an alumnus and the 22nd president of the College of Charleston, I was saddened, as were many other alumni, to learn of the passing of Anthony J. Meyer, better known to all of us who knew him as Tony Meyer.

Tony’s dedication and long service to the College created a legacy over the decades that he studied, taught, walked and administered in the buildings and on the grounds of this grand institution. To students, he was professor, mentor and administrator. But as a fellow alumni, he was Mr. College of Charleston.

While at the College as undergraduates and later as graduates, we always saw a smiling, laughing and affable alum who loved the institution and those who attended it.

He was our nexus to the old times and our memories, and yet, he was our inspiration for loyalty to our changing campus.

He set the example that the College needed and appreciated the alumni. Seeing him at college events was like facing a walking greeting card. It was always welcome home.

In person, he will be missed. But in memory and spirit, he lives on in the lives of all of us who passed his way as we, too, walked The Cistern Yard and passed under the Porters Lodge at the College of Charleston.

As a loyal Maroon and Cougar, he lived an admirable life and will always be part of our College of Charleston story.

GLENN McCONNELL

Bainbridge Drive

Charleston

Service with honor

I learned recently that a special friend passed away from natural causes.

Maj. James Michael “Mike” Hill of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office had been retired for awhile and enjoyed life with his wife on James Island.

From 1995 to 1997, I was the public safety director for the town of James Island. During that time, we received a $250,000 grant to start up a community policing department.

Sheriff Al Cannon made a counter-offer to administer the grant and dedicate two officers per shift to the town. The sheriff had me to serve as liaison to his staff and other agencies serving the town.

At best, it is difficult to thrive in the middle of competing political powers.

I met then-Capt. Hill and, in short order, we had the situation in hand. Mike told me not to worry about the calls for service. Instead, he asked me to keep the mosquitoes from biting him.

I found Mike and every member of the West District patrol cooperative and eager to see the experiment work.

That the Sheriff’s Office continues to provide quality law enforcement service to James Island is a tribute to Mike Hill’s early efforts.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

James Island

Wall is folly

Building a wall around the peninsular Charleston is the nuttiest idea I have ever heard.

The flooding in Charleston is part climate change but mostly the result of poor planning for 100 years.

Start with all the homes off Lockwood Drive to Barre Street. This was all marsh 100 years ago. The land from Roper Hospital to the Ashley River was marsh.

The WestEdge development, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park and the city police station was marsh.

None of this should have ever been developed. City planners should have followed the Dutch years ago and created somewhere for the water to go.

About the city policy on stormwater: Two years ago, the city was cleaning out ditches near my home. I asked the workers if the ones adjacent my house were next. They told me I would have to make a request to get them cleaned out.

First, the ditches are not on my property but part of the street’s right of way.

Who knew you had to make a request? Two years later, I’m still waiting. Someone with the city told me it could be July.

The next problem is the city’s policy that allows fill-and-build. If you drive down Henry Tecklenburg Drive near Roper St. Francis, look at all the wetlands being filled for development.

This is what happened along Bees Ferry Road and in the Church Creek area. This was not planned properly 50 years ago.

Smart planning would have create somewhere for the water to flow, not how to keep it out.

JOHN MILES

Markfield Drive

Charleston

Wall comments

The city of Charleston and the public have in recent years begun to seriously plan for combatting the transcendent problem of increased flooding due to climate change.

It was heartening to learn the Army Corps of Engineers just completed an 18-month study for a proposed sea wall to deal with the problem.

What is puzzling and unfortunate is that the Corps is only providing for a 60-day comment period, which is a woefully inadequate for experts and the public to digest the massive report and formulate meaningful comments.

This point has been cogently and forcefully made by a Post and Courier editorial and in an op-ed by Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.

I would add that the Corps should do what it did in 2009 for the Global Gateway project.

The Corps initially provided only a 60-day comment period for a project that would have put port facilities on both sides of Daniel Island.

People sought an extension based on the proposal’s importance and complexity.

The Corps granted a three-month extension that ultimately led to a quite different development, one which most people applaud as superior to the original plan.

The Corps should grant the 120-day extension sought for the proposed sea wall to assure it is the best that can be devised to save our beloved, yet threatened, city.

BILLY WANT

Bull Street

Charleston

Rail line needed

The construction of multiple apartment complexes along upper Meeting Street and Morrison Drive presents a profound opportunity for the city to establish a rail line into the city.

Tracks exist within a block of most of these structures. Ample room exists for a small station with adequate parking space.

The line could extend to Summerville and Columbia.

With fewer cars on the road recently, we’ve seen a positive and swift effect on the environment. It’s time to implement the means to continue in this direction.

As Alex Trebek would ask, “The solution to Charleston’s traffic problems.” Answer: “What is mass transportation?”

PAMELA GABRIEL

Springwood Circle

Mount Pleasant