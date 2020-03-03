Letters to the Editor: To stop spread of coronavirus, stop shaking hands

There is one way to maximize protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and countless other infections: Stop shaking hands.

Hand washing, using sanitizers or any other measure practiced short-term isn’t nearly as effective.

Just stop shaking other people’s hands. I grew up in the South and I know how important a firm handshake is. But there is no way to reconcile that it is the dumbest public health practice, ever.

DR. DAVID FITZPATRICK

Oakley Road

Moncks Corner

Transportation needs

In response to the Feb. 23 op-ed by Dana Beach regarding the region “sleepwalking into a transportation apocalypse,” I say, amen.

We can and must make the paradigm shift with carrots and sticks to establish transit connected to housing, retail nodes that bring new residents out of their cars and responsive, regionally focused leaders who will learn from the replicable successes of other metro areas.

Don’t lower expectations on behalf of residents and the environment, both of which deserve our best efforts.

CAROL JACKSON

Charleston City Council District 12

Patterson Avenue

Charleston

Halt anti-LGBTQ push

I’m a queer South Carolinian and executive director of We Are Family, an organization that provides affirming spaces for LGBTQI+ and ally youths in the Lowcountry.

As someone who works with transgender youths, I’m disappointed by the new wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the S.C. Legislature.

Two bills, H-4716 and S-1087, would target trans youth. One would punish doctors who provide medically necessary care to trans people under 18, and the other would prohibit trans students from playing school sports.

These bills feel especially cruel knowing the high rates of depression trans youths experience.

A recent survey by the Trevor Project found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary youths have seriously considered suicide.

At the same time, the effects of acceptance cannot be understated: The Trevor Project found that LGBTQ youths who had at least one accepting adult were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the previous year.

I’m saddened by these anti-transgender bills and the harm they could cause. Still, I am optimistic about what we can do in S.C.

Every day, I see the love and support of allies — the friends and family of the youths I work with — making a difference in the lives of LGBTQ young people. That gives me great hope in the people in my state.

We must support trans youths. Let’s stand up against discrimination and build a South Carolina where all youths are welcomed, accepted and supported.

NIJEEAH RICHARDSON

Reynolds Avenue

Charleston

Think outside the box

To be successful in life, there are many variables but one constant — surrounding yourself with good people who aren’t afraid to think outside the box.

I’d like to share a small part of the most recent meeting of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

During Director Joe Debney’s report, he told the board about two incidents this month.

The board has a fund for special needs not covered by the budget. When former board member Charles Shine passed away, the available balance would not cover the cost of flowers.

That’s when Phyllis Cole, Debney’s assistant, stepped in and ordered the flowers. She paid for them herself but signed the card: “from the BEVR Board and its employees.”

Ms. Cole knew there was no money, but she did the right thing anyway.

At the same meeting, Debney reported a problem with voting booths, which come with a plastic security screen. If you try, you can see your neighbor’s vote and vice versa.

To make the machines “peek proof,” it was decided better security screens were needed. The cost for this fix was $32,000.

That’s when another of the board’s employees came up with an idea to tilt the existing screens enough to keep peekers from seeing their neighbor’s vote.

The idea was to put Velcro on all the voting machine booths and reverse the fabric fastener on all the security screens. The material for all the screens cost $500. It works perfectly and saved Charleston County taxpayers $31,500.

Way to go, team. Thanks for being such great employees who aren’t afraid to think outside the box.

CHARLIE LYBRAND

Cloudmont Drive

Charleston