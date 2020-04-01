Letters to the Editor: Tips to avoid scammers during pandemic

I would like to pass these tips to Post and Courier readers to keep them from being scammed during this pandemic.
Scammers are doing what they always
do: They use headlines as opportunities to steal money or sensitive personal information.
• At this time, there is no vaccine, treatment or cure for COVID-19. Ignore offers online or in stores that claim to offer treatment or cure.
• Be on the lookout for requests for donations to help people affected by the coronavirus. Ask the caller to send information by mail, and defer any decision to give a donation to a cause until you’ve researched it. Online options include www.charitynavigator.org and www.give.org.
• Links or texts from sources you don’t know could cause a malicious software virus to be downloaded onto your device. Pause to consider the credibility of the source before you click.
• Be suspicious of any emails claiming to be from the CDC or experts saying that they have breaking news information about the virus. Emails from local, state or federal government entities will come from an address ending in .gov.
• Finally, and most important of all, starting when this $2 trillion economic rescue package goes into effect, the biggest scams to look for are phone calls, emails and texts telling you that they want to send you a check and need to get your address and personal information.
FRANK W. ABAGNALE
Author of “Scam Me If You Can”
AARP Fraud Ambassador
Iron Bottom Lane
Daniel Island
Health care thanks
The citizens of the world are living through a time of great stress.
This coronavirus pandemic has brought us to our knees.
As I stay home and watch all of the incredible health care workers, including doctors, nurses, therapists and people keeping the hospitals operational, I am brought to tears by their incredible bravery and devotion to all who are sick.
They are in my prayers and give me lots of hope that when we get through this time, we all are seeking our better angels as Americans and as human beings.
JEANNE WOODS
Barfield Street
Daniel Island
Step up, governor
I don’t know whether it’s more amusing or infuriating, the juxtaposition of two front-page stories in the March 27 Post and Courier.
Above the fold, the headline reads: “Many still going out as city’s stay-at-home rule kicks in.” The story details joggers stomping The Battery sea wall, shoppers cramming grocery and hardware stores and people ignoring police barriers at blocked-off parks.
Charleston’s mayor, to his credit, has mandated that people leave the house only for essential trips, and police are trying to enforce it.
Just below that story is the headline, “McMaster avoids stay-in order: ‘I have great faith in people of SC.’ ”
He goes on to say that S.C. residents are “respectful, courteous, gentle, smart, resilient.”
While governors in many other states have issued stay-at-home orders, McMaster downplays the necessity, even as cases here continue to rise.
Sure, some people in S.C. are “respectful” and “smart,” but what about others who are clueless and careless?
Flattery only goes so far, governor. The coronavirus goes a lot farther.
I’m thankful for those mayors, city councils and governors who have stepped up in this time of crisis.
It’s just too bad our own governor can’t do the right thing.
BELLA ENGLISH
Ocean Boulevard
Isle of Palms
Delay primary
I recommend a delay of the South Carolina primary election on June 9. We cannot ignore the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has derailed our election process.
Although it appears the S.C. Election Commission and Gov. Henry McMaster are in discussions, I find some of the solutions mentioned, including a quick switch to absentee or mail voting, not to be enough.
I understand that state and local officials have a lot on their plate. And my appeals here may seem like a distraction compared to other issues. But while we talk about bailing out Boeing and cruise lines, we should not soft-pedal an important issue. What is South Carolina without fair elections?
In times of crisis, it can be easy to take comfort in administrative stability. This is usually an advantage to incumbents. But this advantage is now amplified by effectively locking up all challengers in their homes.
South Carolinians understand that competition is good. And Americans have an innate sense of fairness. To be fair to all candidates, it’s time that we postpone the election.
JOE REYNOLDS
Candidate for U.S. Senate
Parkside Drive
North Charleston