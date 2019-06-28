The U.S. Climate Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of 24 governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
The governors of California, Washington and New York formed the alliance two years ago after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris agreement.
In the absence of leadership from the president and Senate, members of the Climate Alliance are working together to reduce their states’ carbon footprints.
The climate and clean energy policies in Climate Alliance states have attracted billions of dollars of new investment and helped create more than 1.7 million clean energy jobs, over half the U.S. total.
Climate Alliance initiatives include establishing green banks, which help finance commercially viable and proven clean energy technologies; pioneering environmentally friendly, innovative approaches to electricity grid modernization; using new technologies to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel power generation; reducing emissions of short-lived but high-impact climate pollutants such as methane (a primary component of natural gas), hydrofluorocarbons (used in refrigeration and cooling), and black carbon (soot); increasing the capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide and storing it in forests, farms and natural ecosystems; improving the resilience and sustainability of communities vulnerable to more severe and frequent weather events; and reducing emissions from the transportation sector by accelerating the deployment of zero-emissions vehicles and improving mass transit.
Member states benefit from the resources, analytical tools, technical assistance and expert advice made available by the Alliance as well as from the cooperative efforts of member states to solve the challenges of climate change and help achieve clean energy priorities.
It is time for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to join the Climate Alliance.
On June 23, I watched the CNN special “Apollo 11,” which will be rebroadcast at 9 p.m. June 29 and at midnight June 30.
From the beginning to the end, I was captivated by the telling of the story, using film seen 50 years ago and new, previously unseen, film.
I knew that the three men, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, would return to Earth safely, but the presentation was so effective, the apprehension felt was real when Armstrong and Aldrin left the lunar module and climbed down the ladder to walk on the moon.
After the capsule re-entry, it made me proud to see the aircraft carrier Hornet waiting around the drop site in the Pacific and helicopters circling overhead.
Nothing was spared in the effort to pluck these three brave men out of the water and onto the Hornet to the clapping and thunderous cheers of the crew and other officials.
It was a fitting end to the presentation to see President John F. Kennedy at the podium at the University of Texas in September 1962 proclaim to the world, “We choose to go to the moon. ... We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.”
We have not seen such gravitas in the White House since.
I read with complete disbelief the June 20 Post and Courier article about the man who murdered his five children in 2014.
Timothy Jones Jr. was found guilty and jurors decided death for the 37-year-old man.
Now the state may not be able to carry out the court’s punishment because it has been unable get drugs for executions since its supply of pentobarbital (one part of the three-drug cocktail) expired. Pharmaceutical companies will no longer supply prisons with drugs needed to kill people. It’s time for our legislators to act on other methods of execution, such as electrocution, firing squad or hanging, in order to carry out verdicts handed down by our courts.
I understand that legislation requiring executions by electrocution or firing squad, if lethal injections are unavailable, passed the Senate this year but has yet to have a hearing in the House.
Hopefully, House members will get some traction when lawmakers return in January.
As it is, it is unknown how long Jones will remain on death row and how long it might take for his death sentence to be carried out.
Without new options, it’s possible his death sentence may never be carried out.
