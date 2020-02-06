Letters to the Editor: Time for lawmakers to work together

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has warned that former Vice President Joe Biden could face calls for his impeachment immediately if elected president.

A conservative friend, with whom I can have a civil discussion, pointed out that from his perspective, Democrats have been trying to get rid of Donald Trump since his election. I responded that I understood how he could reasonably arrive at that conclusion.

I noted that at least Republicans were going to allow Obama “one term as president.”

In response to Ernst’s comments, it is the House’s right to impeach, but I hope she realizes Alan Dershowitz’s shameful defense would be used: A president can do anything to advance his chances for reelection if he believes it is in the interest of the country to keep him in office.

Pandora couldn’t have created a more royal box for our country.

I hope, even if there is a Democratic sweep in the next election, that something can be done to reestablish the parameters of the separation of powers, and that the Senate once again becomes a true deliberative body in which both parties work toward action rather than trying to block the work of the other and seek revenge for past actions.

It is possible. See the America-Canada-Mexico trade treaty in which both parties received something consistent with their own principles.

But maybe I should just sign this, “Pollyanna.”

MEL GOLDSTEIN

Fresh Meadow Lane

Mount Pleasant

Don’t judge

My response to the Jan. 24 Post and Courier letter writer who is seeing many red Trump hats around town is not that I don’t want to wear one.

It’s that if I do, someone will likely insult me or, even worse, maybe hit me. I don’t want my car keyed and I don’t want my house vandalized.

Yet the worst thing that can happen is a person of a different party may say I’m prejudiced, but I’m not.

I was raised in a military family where we treat all people by their character, not skin color.

So the next time you judge me, remember that works both ways, not just the way you think.

DANIEL ROBERSON

Ashley Court

Summerville

Clean up trashy roads

I listened to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address on Jan. 22 with interest and good feelings about our state presently and the potential of our future.

We have a wonderful state, and I would not want to live anywhere else, but I can hardly bear driving anywhere because of all the trash on our roadsides.

Our roads are filthy. I have approached Gov. McMaster about this problem, and the answer is that we do not have the money to clean up our state.

But how can we afford not to?

Why would any major corporation want to move to South Carolina when the citizens are content living with filthy roads?

It is said that we do not have the money to clean up, but our state just spent $700,000 sending taxpayers $50 rebate checks for a total of $65 million that could have helped pay for cleaning up.

Now the governor is proposing to spend even more to send each taxpayer a rebate of $200 for a total of $250 million.

Would our taxpayers really prefer to receive $200 in rebates or live in a state they can be proud of?

Please do not send us rebate checks. Instead, put the money in a protected place and spend every penny of it on trash pickups, designated trash drop-off sites and roadside beautification.

We will all receive much more than $200 in benefits in the long-run.

O. FRANK HART

Lakeview Circle

Columbia

Preserving historic roof

While many could sympathize with Stephan Reyka over metal roof maintenance on his historic Westside home on Larnes Street, I think he has made this a tempest in a teapot.

We have restored dozens of these structures over the past two decades, and have never failed to fix and preserve a standing-seam roof of this nature.

It appears to be quite fixable and able to be sealed in, likely with a significant warranty by an experienced applicator.

The unintentional mistake of the homeowner is consulting the wrong roof contractor. His time would be better spent dealing with one that had more downtown Charleston experience rather than suburban.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

BAR staff has clearly done their job trying to gently guide this down a preferred path where the owner can get a roof repaired, and the city’s architecture can be preserved.

JEFF ROBERTS

JJR Development

Broad Street

Charleston

Abuse of power

James Johnson of the National Action Network and others have come out against the appointment of Elliott Summey as CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Johnson refers to this as “white privilege” and is trying to make it a racial issue.

I can assure him I have been white all my life and feel the action is a slap in the face for all black, white, Hispanic and any other person in the Lowcountry.

This is a blatant abuse of political power and must be overturned.

E. MAC McBRIDE

Beresford Creek Street

Daniel Island

Syrian war crimes

Syrian President Bashar Assad has killed close to a million of his own citizens, destroyed towns and cities in his country and created over a million refuges.

I don’t understand why he is not considered a war criminal and hasn’t been required to face the International Criminal Court of Justice in The Hague.

If the court, United Nations and other international justice organizations have any power left, I hope they will require President Assad to have his day in court and that justice will be served.

DENNY CIGANOVIC

Carmel Bay Drive

Mount Pleasant