Letters to the Editor: Tickets for drivers in left lane ludicrious

Is it me or has the world gone mad?

Let’s see, lawmakers want to pass a law where you can get a ticket on the interstate for not moving to the right lane even if you are going the speed limit (emphasis on “limit”).

So, in other words, if you are breaking the law by speeding, you’re fine. But, if you are obeying the law by staying within the speed limit, even in the left lane, you are breaking the law.

It seems to me that it has always been a courteous thing to move to the right lane if the speeder behind you wants to drive faster (and I always do). But to make this a law is ludicrous.

I just don’t see how ticketing a law-abiding citizen will stand up in court unless we just throw speed limits out the window.

LEISA LAWRENCE

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Exhaust pollution

I would like to add to the Feb. 3 Post and Courier letter to the editor about not letting your car idle.

According to a 2009 report in the journal Energy Policy, Americans idle the engines of their personal car, truck or SUV an average of 16 minutes a day, only half of which involves being stuck in traffic.

I would think this number is higher now.

Today’s cars are not meant to idle. They are best “warmed up” by driving, and if a car is going to idle for more than 10 seconds, it’s more fuel efficient to turn off the engine and restart it when needed.

Idling is harder on the engine than restarting the car, and an idling engine can produce up to twice as many exhaust emissions as an engine in motion.

When a driver sits in an idling vehicle surrounded by other vehicles, the exhaust that people (and especially any children) inhale damages the lungs, heart and even the brain.

We need signs and fines against idling at schools, train crossings and drawbridges. And, avoid those drive-thrus.

It is healthier for drivers to park and walk in, which also sets a good example for children. This is probably one of the easiest ways to pollute less in daily life.

PAMELA FERGUSON

Paw Paw Place

Charleston

Upstate GOP plan

I constantly read and hear news about the Russians influencing the 2016 presidential election.

I read in the Feb. 5 Post and Courier that the Grand Old Party in South Carolina wants Republicans to vote for Bernie Sanders in the upcoming Democratic primary because they believe he cannot beat Donald Trump.

At this point, I believe there is no proof that the Russians have cast one vote to date, although they may have influenced voters via social media.

That being said, we have South Carolina Republican leaders encouraging GOP supporters to vote for a Democrat in the coming primary so they can influence an election.

Am I the only one that thinks this is ridiculous?

I don’t think our Founding Fathers would approve of this.

I am a Republican, and I know I will not be voting for Bernie Sanders in any election. Just saying, y’all.

MARC ST. GEORGE

Decatur Drive

Summerville

Better halftime show

Perhaps it’s time someone sat back, had a Coke and thought about having a marching band for the Super Bowl halftime event.

ELMORE MARLOW

Briarfield Avenue

Charleston

We need to do better

As I read the news, I feel deeply disappointed. I am 19 years old, study political science and have been politically aware for as long as I can remember.

Today more so than ever, I am scared about our political future. Congress is deeply polarized.

Up to this point, I have considered running for office, but now I question if it is worth the arguing. Is this a government in which I would want to participate?

We have a Constitution that is supposed to have checks and balances, but those seem to have disappeared in an age where the president thinks that he has unchallengeable power, Congress constantly argues and judges are becoming increasingly and openly partisan.

We should have bipartisanship.

We should have checks and balances.

We should have a country where we do not have to worry about whether a civil war will break out if people do not get their way in a presidential election.

We, as Americans, deserve that much. Politicians are not gods, so we should not worship them or let them act like they are invincible.

Today, I ask anyone who reads this to help me find a way to create an America of which we all can be proud: Democrats, Republicans, independents, every one.

I think it’s possible, and I think we need that America. I don’t know how to get it, but we need to do better.

ZACHARY KRONSBERG

Compass Point

Charleston