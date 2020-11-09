Letters to the Editor: This election was not a win for SC citizens

“Nothing changes if nothing changes.”

That’s a line from a dumpster on my street in Charleston. As The Post and Courier announced sweeping victory for Republicans statewide, it also seemed like the mantra for our future.

South Carolina ranks near the bottom of many common measures of quality of life: 43rd of 50 states in education, 43rd in personal income, 42nd in health care and 34th in infant mortality, although the state has logged some improvements in the latter.

We hear a lot about job growth in South Carolina, but it ranked 22nd, just slightly above average, in percentage of job growth in 2020, and it ranked 45th overall in quality job growth, as measured by household income.

What’s more, South Carolina ranks at or near the top of measures that detract from the quality of life: 11th nationwide in domestic violence deaths and 10th in homicides.

And here’s a real lose-lose: South Carolina has the highest number of fatal auto crashes per miles driven in the United States and the second highest per capita, but it is first in total spending on roads and bridges.

If enhancing the Republican stronghold on our state means more of the same, where’s the victory for its citizens?

PEGGY MALASPINA

State Street

Charleston

Council doesn’t get it

There is one sentence in the Nov. 5 Post and Courier editorial discussing the failure of the affordable housing referendum that truly sums it up, over and above the considerable weight of feckless decisions and costs to the taxpayer:

“Council members shouldn’t see the result as a reflection on that kind of tax, and certainly not on affordable housing, but rather as a sign of voter unease about the lack of details.”

Does the name Elliott Summey come to mind?

Does the current sales tax referendum that dips into our income with a feckless understanding of what we were voting for come to mind?

That name and that referendum will continue to ring true for many more years. It is readily solvable, but apparently the council does not get it.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Few masks at zoo

During a recent visit to Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, we experienced a matter of great concern to our party of four.

At the entrance there were clear signs indicating that masks were mandatory for admission. There also were signs scattered throughout reminding visitors to practice social distancing.

Unfortunately, many people were not wearing masks. Many people ignored the social distancing request as well.

We noticed that some had their mask hanging from a handbag, hanging out of a back pocket or hanging from the handles of a stroller.

It’s obvious that some people wear their mask to get past the gate and then remove it once inside.

Despite the fact that the zoo is mostly outdoors, many times it’s necessary to squeeze into a viewing area to see the animals. There are exhibits entirely indoors, and bathrooms are small and impossible to socially distance from other patrons.

Riverbanks Zoo needs to enforce its mask mandate throughout the grounds.

Visitors who ignore the mandate are making a mockery of the standards that the zoo is asking their guests to respect.

MARY BRUSH

Cardigan Drive

Aiken

A shared racist history

If one reads and studies U.S. history, it is clearly evident that black lives have not mattered. I, for one, have benefited from white privilege all my life, and I have witnessed the indignities my black brothers and sisters have had to endure throughout their lives.

To say that there is no systemic racism in America is the ultimate lie.

From their arrival on our shores in 1619, blacks were treated like cattle, separated from their families, denied human compassion and dignity. They suffered severe hardships, torture and death.

In spite of the numerous obstacles they faced, they continued to rise up and press forward. Every step of the way, they faced racism, white bigots and ignorance.

We share a national history, and with that history we must celebrate the good but also accept the mistakes and learn from them.

To teach our children that there never was, and is not now, systemic racism in America is to do them a monumental disservice.

As a nation, we have made progress with race relations, but we are far from reaching the Promised Land where every man, woman and child’s worth is based not on the color of their skin, the size of their wallet, their educational level or occupation, but on just being a child of God.

Yes, there is systemic racism in America, and we all must share the burden through our daily actions to make it a thing of the past.

BROOKS P. MOORE

Branch Creek Drive

Summerville