Inasmuch as news of the James Island Public Service District can be useful to its constituents, it was good to see Mikaela Porter’s well-written story in the June 19 Post and Courier about the commission’s long, contentious meeting the night before.
Although I appreciate her reportage, a careful reader might infer from the story that I “cast the only vote no” out of a concern that a “yes” vote would hinder my chances for re-election.
Please note, however, as stated publicly, I will not be on the ballot in November 2020. My sole reason for voting “no” was that I wanted at least a token millage reduction for taxpayers.
Serving the good people of James Island for more than a quarter-century has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But at age 80, I feel it is time to give a younger person a chance to serve.
In retiring, my biggest regret will be that the JIPSD will be unable to continue providing the high level of service (for which it has been credited) at lower cost to those good people who pay for them.
EUGENE PLATT
Senior Commissioner
James Island Public Service District
Gilmore Court
Charleston
Military threats
I am a Navy veteran born in Rock Hill, a graduate of Clemson University and a medical doctor.
As a veteran of the global war on terror — I served with the Marines in Okinawa, Japan, aboard the aircraft carrier Enterprise in the Strait of Hormuz during Operation Praying Mantis and in Saudi Arabia, among other places — I can tell you the clear and present danger to our nation is the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
I should know this, as should all in the news media.
As the great-grandson of Civil War veterans, the grandson of a World War I veteran, the son of a World War II veteran and as a graduate of the White House Military Office in 1986, I can affirm that Iran and North Korea are our greatest threats.
R. MICHAEL MENENDEZ
Sidneys Road
Walterboro
Pedicab accident
I am writing in regard to the sentence given to the driver whose vehicle struck a pedicab on Meeting Street last fall.
This woman’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit, and video shows her driving dangerously, hitting the pedicab and fleeing the scene.
Yet she received a fine, 48 hours of community service and the suspension of her drivers license.
Apparently she received this sentence because she didn’t kill anyone.
She chose to drink and drive, which means she chose to break the law and risk the lives of others.
No wonder South Carolina has the highest rate of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in the U. S., according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
These are preventable deaths, and there is no mystery to how to change the situation. South Carolina could easily remedy this through stricter laws, enforcement and sentencing.
Once again, though, South Carolina decides that life is cheap.
PAMELA FERGUSON
Paw Paw Place
Charleston
Robo rescue
Do the nine out of 10 robocalls you receive every day irritate you? Is your television viewing interrupted by five or six commercials every 10 minutes?
Are you perplexed by the number of forms you must fill out online before seeing a new physician?
How about the number of phone calls you need to make or answer just to get a new prescription preapproved?
Are you paying as much for your prescriptions as you do for your mortgage?
Have you thought of canceling your cable TV because of the cost and programming?
Is your cellphone bill as much as your electric bill?
Do you wish supermarkets clearly labeled food?
If so, it’s time to stand up against rollbacks in consumer regulations (not to mention environmental rollbacks).
Regulations aren’t a left-wing, anarchist conspiracy. They play a vital role in our best interests. Perhaps it’s time we revisit their importance.
After all, we do have a voice.
BEVERLY WATROUS
Cornerstone Lane
Myrtle Beach
US history lesson
In a recent letter about the separation of church and state and moral values, the writer stated that our Founding Fathers were Christians. Thus throughout U.S. history, the strong morals and values practiced and promoted by our government should be the basis of morality taught in our schools.
Our Founding Fathers included George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and many more. The 18th century was a time when divine law clashed with the new ideas of the Enlightenment. Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Thomas Paine and John Locke interpreted man’s role by way of his existence, his behavior and his obligations to others. This was natural law, reflecting man’s place in a society, and his duties and obligations. Deism spoke of a divine or supreme being in terms of creation and universal order, but Deism was not Christianity.
Paine said, “I believe in one God no more; and I hope for happiness beyond this life. I believe in the equality of man; and I believe that religious duties consist in doing justice, loving mercy and in endeavoring to make our fellow creatures happy.”
In the 18th century, those fellow creatures were white men of prominence and promise.
This new order relegated women, slaves, indigenous peoples and others to last place. The ideas of freedom, liberty and justice simply did not apply to them.
It is easy, then, to see why the ethics and values of these “fathers” may not be suitable to teach in schools or anywhere else.
DANNY CROOKS
Harbor Oaks Drive
James Island
Changes
I just love Charleston and the surrounding area. Those of us who’ve “binya” (been here) remember things like the old Grace Memorial Bridge. It was so scary that when my mother drove over it, I kept my eyes closed.
Then the South Carolina Highway Department built what was called “the saddle” so that all the drivers involved in fender benders just rolled down to “the saddle” emergency pull-off and waited for help. (That was before 911 or the many personal injury lawyers.)
So many things have changed, including the bridge, Spoleto Festival USA, the Cooper River Bridge Run; the resorts of Kiawah, Seabrook and Wild Dunes; festivals, cruise ships, five-star hotels and restaurants; world-class medical facilities and the best doctors in the world; and the historic churches and synagogues.
People from all over love to call Charleston home.
I am writing this letter because all the things I’ve mentioned bring new industry, new residents, new car dealerships, new neighborhoods and new people to the quaint town we once knew.
After living here a while, they think of themselves as “binyas” and not “cumyas” (come heres).
It would be interesting to see how many of these new Charlestonians are now saying enough is enough, leave us alone, no new cruise ships, no new hotels and no new this and no new that?
My wife and I are fortunate in that we moved more than 30 years ago to the Hollywood area, where the living is easy, but I still can’t have chickens!
I wonder who I complain to.
CHARLIE LYBRAND
Cloudmont Drive
Hollywood