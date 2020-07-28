Letters to the Editor: The American spirit will see us through pandemic

During WW II, the American spirit was aroused as the whole country and government at all levels came together as one because of the common threat of war.

Many women, for example, took jobs at factories, producing everything from weapons and munitions to uniforms.

Today, the American spirit needs to be focused on what we all need to do to slow down and eventually defeat the COVID-19 virus.

Our weapons are wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Government at all levels needs to work as one by supporting the public and private sectors while a vaccine is developed, treatments are developed and a national testing system is put in place.

I hope the American spirit will become powerful again as we work together as one to eventually overcome this virus so things can get back to normal.

HORACE W. CROSBY JR.

Market Street

Charleston

Creative class ideas

Much has been said about what public schools can do to offer in-class instruction.

Have administrators considered in-class instruction for younger students (e.g., kindergarten through third grade), a hybrid for grades four through eight, and online only for high school?

This approach could open up more classrooms and enable small classes for younger students who need in-class instruction the most.

High school students are more likely to adapt to online instruction than younger students.

The schools need to be creative. Why not discuss this approach?

BILL N. SCHWARTZ

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Make things right

For history to be meaningful, it has to be accurate.

The Civil War started in April 1861 and ended in April 1865.

According to Mark Elliott, a history professor at University of North Carolina, Greensboro, “The vast majority of them (Confederate monuments) were built between the 1890s and 1950s, which matches up exactly with the era of Jim Crow segregation.”

These monuments weren’t built immediately after the Civil War but instead decades later. When the building of Confederate monuments tapered off and the civil rights movement gained strength, Confederate symbols spread.

These symbols and monuments rouse very strong but different emotions in people. Many can be considered meaningful art and should be placed in appropriate museums dedicated to teaching the truth and meaning of each including why and when they were erected and for what purpose.

The reason for the Civil War was to maintain a free labor force. It makes me wonder about the conscience of my fellow Americans and why it’s taken them so long to realize we are all created equal.

Where would America be today if Africans hadn’t been brought here early in our development? Would we have landed on the moon? Would others have made all the amazing contributions to this country? Would young African scholars studying at our universities make us think all Africans were brilliant?

This is an opportunity to make things right. We can’t undo history, but we can accept the truth and bear responsibility for it.

ANNIE SITTON

Radcliffe Place

Charleston

Where is the outrage?

A brilliant educator and the husband of the College of Charleston’s new provost was gunned down on a “safe” city street early on July 17.

What a horrific crime.

It was reported in a front-page Post and Courier article the next day and in follow-up articles.

And that’s it? Where is the rage? Where are the college students marching in protest? Where are the screams of unjust murder?

Our country has needed to make some changes, and some changes that were brought about by recent injustices are warranted, but we need to be careful against swinging completely in the opposite direction.

CHAR STRICKLIN

Camp Road

Charleston

Hit pause on monuments

There sure have been a lot of suggestions on what to do with what is left of the Calhoun monument.

I would like to suggest that we hit the pause button on statues and monuments. The remaining column and base are not pretty, just a big massive, bulky mess.

I suggest taking it down and putting in a water feature where people, especially children, can walk through to get some relief from the summer heat.

There are a few like that around Charleston and I really liked Crown Fountain in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

JERRY MICHEL

Rotherwood Drive

Charleston