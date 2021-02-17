Letters to the Editor: Thanks to Kylon Middleton for questioning payment to Charleston County attorney

Three cheers for newly elected County Councilman Kylon Middleton.

Finally, an honest representative of the people has the courage to buck the “good old boy” system.

His demand for transparency and accountability in the questionable $200,000 payment to former Charleston County attorney Joe Dawson and his opposition to the council’s hiding what it does by conducting business in secretive executive sessions is refreshing.

I hope he is able to accomplish his goals before he is silenced or marginalized by Chairman Teddie Pryor and his cronies.

THOMAS PLICHTA

Sugarbush Way

Charleston

Veteran teachers

For those educators who have dedicated their career to staying at the school level, most notably in the classroom working directly with students, there seems to be an unfair discrepancy in pay increases, and this year, of all years, it seems to hit the hardest.

Because state law provides an annual step increase only for the first 23 years of teaching, veteran teachers are not included in the legislation to provide a lump sum payment to make up for the step increases that the Legislature suspended last year.

Likewise, the Charleston County School District provides a local step increase only for the first 25 years.

These veteran teachers are arguably the “workhorses” at the school level.

They have been dependable, flexible and responsible for adjusting the learning to fit the needs of the students with the daily-changing situations due to the pandemic.

So many of these longtime teachers have more than a school year’s worth of sick days (only to be reimbursed for 90 days at retirement) yet they come to school diligently and do their job, all the while watching less experienced teachers receive salary increases.

I urge Charleston County School District to consider giving all teachers a step increase this year.

Please recognize the valiant work and dedicated effort of veteran educators. Paying longtime teachers for their hard work and loyalty will go the furthest in creating a climate of respect.

This action also would serve as a huge message to younger teachers that it really is worth it to stay in the business of educating children — a much-needed message during this teacher shortage.

LISA B. TROTT

2013 Charleston County

Teacher of the Year

Copahee Road

Mount Pleasant

Pro-life choices

South Carolina prides itself on being a pro-life and law-and-order state. As a result, one might expect that every life is valued and that courts and police protect our rights and safety.

That would be reassuring in this time of crises and anxieties.

The state Legislature is debating and is likely to pass two measures that ostensibly value life.

The first seeks to criminalize abortion, a practice that few women and doctors undertake lightly. I oppose such bans.

As a historian, I know that single women and couples find ways to terminate a pregnancy that is unwanted for health or economic reasons.

I would, however, be supportive of pro-life voices if they assisted girls and women for whom pregnancy is a burden. If our elected leaders indeed value life, they could incentivize motherhood with access to affordable health and child care and offer all South Carolina children a proper education.

The Legislature is also debating “open carry.” We all watched the disturbing scenes in Charleston in May 2020 and in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Regardless of one’s politics, nobody feels safe when violence overtakes the streets, overwhelming police forces.

Neither Charleston nor Washington allows open-carry. Do the supporters of this bill really believe that fewer police officers and bystanders would have gotten hurt if openly armed citizens had been out on the streets on those days?

Please protect our police forces and citizens by reducing the number of guns that threaten them.

IRINA GIGOVA

Glen Lake Court

Mount Pleasant

Meeting Tree lost

Many Post and Courier readers have seen articles about the removal of the “Meeting Tree” at the intersection of Cainhoy and Clements Ferry roads in the Cainhoy community.

This was done to accommodate the widening of Clements Ferry.

This oak tree has stood for about 300 years. It served as a meeting place for the people in the area, primarily African Americans.

The Charleston area is spending millions for an African American museum in town. Then leaders tell us that there was no way to save the tree? That’s ridiculous.

The state transportation department took it down so new residents can get to and from work by saving a few minutes. What a loss for those who have enjoyed this tree for so long.

I hope the state DOT staff members try to do better for the Phillips Community on Highway 41.

CREIGHTON E. LIKES JR.

King Street

Charleston

Cuomo responsible

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be held responsible for killing thousands when he sent recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes.

He said New York was running out of hospital beds.

Then-President Donald Trump also sent a ship to house those patients. But very few patients were sent to the hospital ship.

Did Cuomo not want to do anything to make Trump look good? Was he willing to sacrifice thousands to advance his political agenda?

RON COLLIER

Prestwick Court

Summerville