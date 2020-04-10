Letters to the Editor: Thanks for help getting young adults home

During these alarming times our country is enduring, I must take the time to bring to your attention the incredible assistance received from U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham (Toby Tyler) and Tim Scott (Deb Blickenstaff), as well as U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (April Derr) who provided unwavering support, assistance and guidance through this ordeal.

Sens. Graham and Scott and Rep. Cunningham are true professionals with reassuring voices and emails who worked tirelessly for the repatriation of 11 young adults in Peru to Charleston.

On March 14, these Charlestonians left on a one-week vacation to explore Machu Picchu, Peru.

They saved their money, booked their flights and left expecting an experience they would never forget. And they won’t.

From the time they landed in Cusco, Peru, these travelers encountered a multitude of obstacles, such as a government-imposed quarantine in response to the COVID-19 virus, canceled flights, canceled hotel rooms and confrontations with the Peruvian military and police enforcing the quarantine.

Exacerbated by the daily stress and lack of information they received, coupled with the fact they were desperate to return home, it was disheartening for these young adults to feel their country was failing to help them.

Thank God and all of those who helped repatriate these travelers that they are all safely home now.

REBECCA and LENNY BERNIER

Scotts Creek Circle

Mount Pleasant

Costly delay

Gov. Henry McMaster’s thoughtless delay in issuing the stay-at-home order will likely result in unnecessary deaths in South Carolina.

His mindless adherence to the wishful thinking of President Donald Trump will cost us all in the end.

TERRY TSURUTIS

Bull Street

Charleston

Leadership lacking

Where is our federal and state leadership?

Until recently, people with extended families from New York, the U.S. epicenter for the virus, could rent here (or visit their second home) without any prior testing or screening. The same was true in Florida, where they have the highest ratio of people in the high-risk category.

President Trump wants to refer to this as a war, but in what war do certain states get to opt out?

Instead of constantly patting himself on the back, how about providing proper testing for all who need it and implementing a national response instead of blaming the states and your predecessor?

Action is needed and it is needed swiftly, proactively and uniformly.

The stimulus package was a step in the right direction, but so much more needs to be done to protect all Americans.

This will be a monthslong effort and will not be prayed away or magically disappear.

Everyone needs to have access to testing and to live their lives, no matter the sacrifice, under a federal mandate. It is not up to states and cities.

With mismatched restrictions, how can we expect to properly combat this enemy and win this war?

CHRIS McQUEENEY

21st Avenue

Isle of Palms

Support aquarium

The South Carolina Aquarium is a special experience.

Guests from all over the world can attest to that. But it is a child who first touches an alligator or first sees a sand tiger shark who can really tell you about a special experience.

The doors are temporarily closed, but families can still enjoy what the aquarium offers at scaquarium.org.

As life has slowed outside the aquarium, life inside continues at its usual daily pace. More than 5,000 animals must be fed and cared for, and support systems must be maintained.

With no admissions income, that becomes a very real concern for this nonprofit organization.

The animals don’t know how their needs are met, but caring people do.

While at the website, click “Support” then “Emergency Relief Fund.”

Yes, there is something readers can do to help during this unusual time.

ROBERT MILSTEAD

Spooner Court

Goose Creek

Thanking helpers

Other jurisdictions and countries are showing their appreciation and gratefulness for the helpers. And we can in Charleston as well.

For the past couple of Monday evenings, my neighbors and I have been thanking the helpers. We stand outside our homes, lean out a window, stand on the sidewalk (at a safe distance) at 7 p.m.

We then clap, hoot, holler, bang a pot or pan, ring a cowbell, use a whistle or just cheer for our selfless medical workers, our police and firefighters, the good folks still working at grocery stores, the folks who keep the lights and water on, our sanitation workers and those custodians still on the job.

I would love to see this happen across the area. We can show those selfless workers how much we truly appreciate them.

We had fun getting the kids involved, clapping, cheering and letting folks know we truly appreciate what they’re doing.

I don’t know about you, but this Monday at 7 p.m., and each week during this terrible time, I will be out there, thanking the helpers with as much noise as I can make.

C.L. IRWIN

Montagu Street

Charleston

Takeout options

A big thank you to all the restaurants that are open for takeout.

My friends and I had been dining out a couple of times a week before the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants being open for takeout allows us to get our dinners and bring them to a friend’s home to dine together and play games.

It is a nice diversion from eating alone all the time. Keep it up.

SUSAN HAEFNER

Rice Circle

Ladson