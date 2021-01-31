Letters to the Editor: Thank you for spotlighting community leaders

I appreciated recent editorials acknowledging one of two true leaders in our community. It’s refreshing in these days of partisanship that we realize there are still leaders out there.

Charleston County Councilman Henry Darby is known to me, a former county employee, and I was always impressed with his thoroughness in reading what we would send him.

His actions in the past few weeks only confirm what I already knew: He understands his community and knows what suffering its residents have been through. His actions show he is in the fight with us.

The other leader, not mentioned in recent editorials but just as inspiring, is City Councilman Harry Griffin, who also shows tremendous leadership in action.

Although he has taken a hit because of his words, in the real world, actions speak much louder.

He realizes that the city of Charleston has yet to sacrifice like most of its citizens have.

Councilman Griffin has said he will give his council salary back to the city in 2021 to help make a dent in the budget shortfall.

Councilman Griffin voted against the first tax increase but did manage, along with several others, to at least lower that increase.

Congratulations to both leaders. Now, let’s see if anyone else wants to show us what a real leader looks like. Believe me, the voters will be watching.

DON LUNDY

Muirfield Parkway

Charleston

Share stimulus

I would like to echo the Jan. 24 letter to the editor about donating stimulus check funds to where help is really needed.

St. Jude’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, One80Place, Salvation Army, The Lowcountry Soup Kitchen and My Sister’s House, to name just a few, are held to the highest of standards to spend funds where they are needed most and to help those in need.

Deposit your stimulus check and give generously to a nonprofit group that is close to your heart. It will make your day a bit brighter to know you have helped someone along the way.

IMOGENE THOMAS

Old Towne Road

Charleston

Trust newspaper

I am amazed daily by so-called facts collected online and presented to me by well-meaning friends and associates.

The latest “fact” was that President Joe Biden signed an executive order drastically raising the price of insulin and EpiPens. When I asked where this “information” came from, I was shown a website with an official sounding name followed by .com.

Anyone with a laptop can start a website at their kitchen table and put together a bogus story accompanied by photographic “proof,” such as the one mentioned, which featured ominous music and a woman seated at a desk in the background and someone taking notes in the foreground.

It takes a lot to start and run a major newspaper. I trust the newspaper. I believe it has covered accurately every single major story regarding our leaders in Washington in the 30 years I’ve been here reading it.

If there’s an interesting, groundbreaking or shocking story that has an ounce of truth in it, it will be in this and other major newspapers.

If a newspaper makes even a small mistake, editors print an immediate correction.

The next time someone shares a far-fetched story about someone they are obviously trying to smear, ask them if they read it in this newspaper.

ANDREW M. WEINER

Williamson Drive

Mount Pleasant

Walk in winter

In February, Charlestonians have been invited to “A Walk in the Parks,” visiting 20 parks in 28 days.

What a great way for Lowcountry residents to enjoy midwinter. To add to the enjoyment of this pleasant outdoor undertaking, I’d like to recommend that participants bring along a copy of the 2010 book “A Walk in the Parks” by local author John R. Young.

Through color photographs and an easy outline format, Young’s pocket-size book will be easy to carry along if you add White Point Garden, Marion Square, Waterfront Park and Washington Square to your February venture.

His 150-page book describes monuments, tells us whose sword is on Sgt. Jasper’s statue, where to read names of Holocaust survivors from South Carolina and it relates a fun fact about how Washington Square inadvertently got a new name for a weekend in 2007.

Young’s softcover book is a great take-along or a pleasant read by the fireplace in February.

R.S. BENNETT

Hawks Circle

Hanahan

Kudos to MUSC

MUSC should be thanked and recognized for its handling of COVID-19.

The many challenges we hear about in other communities and states have not been experienced by my family and friends at MUSC. Testing has been very accessible and seamless. Results are back often in less than 12 hours.

And the vaccine appointment process has been equally user-friendly for my friends and family who are over age 70. Thank you, MUSC, for your commitment to good care and to supporting our community through this pandemic.

JESSICA GIBADLO

New Street

Charleston

Words of ‘Grace’

The writer of a Jan. 27 letter to the editor began with the sentence, “Help me understand something.”

She wondered why the hymn “Amazing Grace,” written by John Newton, a famous slave trader, was sung at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Consider the hymn’s words: “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now am found. Was blind, but now I see.”

These are words of confession, repentance and reparation, words that are absolutely appropriate and truly needed in our country today.

JOHN MARTIN

Rose Lane

Summerville

Idea for state flag

When considering our new state flag design, I cannot offer any suggestions about which way the crescent points go.

But I would suggest that someone with good skills take a photograph of one of our most beautiful palmetto trees and use it as the image on the flag.

DAVID HARPER

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island