Letters to the Editor: Term limits needed

It is time to pass legislation limiting the number of years one can serve in the U.S. House and Senate.

Term limits are already the law for president and many state governors.

There are at least 45 House members and 18 Senate members with between 24 and 47 years in office.

There are 18 senators and 45 House members who are age 80 or older.

It is reasonable that members need to be in office for a number of years to learn the process and move into a position of leadership.

However, it is also reasonable to consider a three- or four-term limit for the Senate (18-24 years) and an eight- or nine-term limit for the House (16-18 years).

The salary for members of Congress is $174,000 with the leadership making $193,000.

Each year, the House is in session an average of 140 days and the Senate 165 days.

There are allowances for staff, expenses and offices, which is understandable.

But do we really believe that political careerism was one of the intentions of our Founding Fathers? Term limits can only be instated by a constitutional amendment.

Another option is to not support elected officials who have overstayed a reasonable length of service.

SUSAN GRAGAN

St. Julian Drive

Eutawville

Kudos to VA

Being a veteran and qualified by age, I scheduled my first COVID-19 shot at the VA in Charleston.

I showed up on my appointed day and time, and found several others waiting for their shots as well.

The VA staff could not have been more helpful, organized and patient. Although the area where the shots were given was pretty small with people sitting in the hallways, the staff handled that well.

My shot was scheduled for 8 a.m. and I was out of the building at 8:20 after waiting the required 15 minutes to see if there was a reaction.

There were perhaps 20 other vets waiting when I arrived. Most had their Vietnam ball caps on and I could tell these former warriors were proud to have served our country.

The VA personnel appeared to recognize that and showed great respect for these men, many of whom never heard the words “welcome home.”

I left that day proud of the way our VA was there to help our vets.

If you see a vet proudly wearing that hat, tell him “welcome home.” It’s never too late.

JOHN NANCE

Chadwick Drive

Charleston

Progress needed

In his last days as president, Donald Trump released “The 1776 Report” from the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.

This report was released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and used a quote from King.

“When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men would be guaranteed the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The quote is from King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech given in 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

What is left off is the next sentence in which King says, “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on that promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.”

GEORGE H. MCDANIEL

Rutherford Street

Summerville

Speed up shots

During a normal football season, 80,000 fans can sit in Williams-Brice Stadium to watch a football game.

During the three hours or so while there, people can get food and drink and be back in their seats in about 10 minutes.

Imagine if we could vaccinate 80,000 people across the state on a daily basis.

We would have everyone in the state vaccinated in about 10 weeks.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston

Act now on flooding

The Post and Courier’s “Rising Waters” series showed us all how flooding in Charleston impacts our lives and the greater Charleston economy.

In 2019 alone, Charleston flooded a record 89 times, nearly one in every five days. The time for action is now and our elected leaders on the federal, state and local levels must act swiftly to find solutions.

Last year, state lawmakers took a major step in combatting coastal flooding by passing legislation to create the South Carolina Office of Resiliency. This office will help organize flood control efforts and create a flood resilience plan for the entire state.

Due to the impacts that COVID-19 had on the state budget, however, lawmakers were unable to fund the hiring of staff for this newly created office.

We must not wait any longer to start working on solving our flooding crisis.

State legislators should fully fund this office this budget year so that this office can find solutions to protect our quality of life and economy in the Lowcountry and across the state.

AARON LINGLER

Ashley River Road

Charleston

Sunday comics

Congratulations to The Post and Courier for the paper quality upgrade in the Sunday comics. It is a welcome new look to the newspaper.

But a Bronx cheer for the “new look” of Mark Trail by Jules Rivera. What a disgrace to the memory of Ed Dodd, who created the strip.

BILL WALKER

President Circle

Summerville

Helpful prayer

I recently came across the following prayer from Kenya:

“From the cowardice that dare not face new truth; from the laziness that is contented with half-truth; and from the arrogance that thinks it knows all truth, good Lord, deliver me.”

I strongly suspect that we would have vastly fewer problems governing ourselves in this country if more of us and our leaders prayed this prayer.

STEVE RHODES

New Street

Charleston