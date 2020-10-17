Letters to the Editor: Term limits needed for Congress, Supreme Court

With the current state of acrimony in Congress, and the level of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle, I wonder what can lead our national government to be more solutions based and less insult based.

I believe professional politicians are not helpful to the citizens of our country.

People serving their county after a period time often seems to be more successful in acquiring wealth and access than serving their country.

It has been proposed many times before, but I think term limits for all national offices would be very helpful, for both the House of Representatives and the Senate,

I think a 12-year term limit balances the time to become effective and limits power acquired by long-serving congressmen.

I look forward to a time when elected members of Congress are working across the aisle and serving the governed as a normal course of business.

I would also recommend that once a member of Congress fulfills their term, they would not be eligible to register as a lobbyist for 10years.

I think one 18-year term for the Supreme Court would be helpful. We could transition the Supreme Court by having a 2020 appointee complete their term in 2038.

The next appointee would complete their term in 2040.

After a period of time, each of the Supreme Court justices would roll off every two years and during each presidential term, the president would appoint two justices.

MARK MURPHY

Fairway Drive

Edisto Beach

New voting method?

Why are we beating up on the postal service regarding the upcoming election? President Trump is right about one thing: This method is as outdated as ballot boxes and hanging chads.

Why not use the one thing our nation holds as the universal truth: our Social Security numbers?

If Social Security beefed up this system so it could receive our calls, we could key in our Social Security number and vote.

If someone stole my number to vote, the system would kick my number out. A special fraud unit could quickly identify the correct person without delaying the main voting that’s going on.

Is this too simple? I think, why not?

MYRNA HANLON

Marsh Cove

Charleston

Colonial Lake ‘jungle’

Once upon a time there existed an area between Broad and Beaufain streets with beautiful sweeping vistas that were a pleasure to the eye known as Colonial Lake.

One could walk or jog there, or simply sit without worrying about the dangers of being hidden by foliage.

Unfortunately it has disappeared into “Colonial Jungle.”

DONNA DAWSON-HETHINGTON

Bishop Gadsden Way

Charleston

Civil discourse harmed

Regarding an Oct. 6 letter, the Iran Nuclear Deal was negotiated by the United Nations Security Council. The entire purpose was to limit Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord, which reduced our international credibility. The United States can no longer be considered a steadfast ally.

The Serbia-Kosovo agreement is misnamed. Each nation signed separate “agreements,” which encouraged economic progress. The United States signed neither.

The China travel ban was a travel restriction. U.S. citizens, their immediate family and permanent residents, were allowed to travel back and forth. We already were infected. And China imports were not slowed.

Facts matter.

The most devastating result of this administration is destruction of civil discourse. To demonize the other party has become a rally applause point.

I am now being called names and being accused of not being patriotic because of my political party.

Lindsey Graham, at a recent meeting with the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police in Myrtle Beach, threatened liberals that he’s going to “kick your ass.”

He’s my senator.

Please vote. It’s our responsibility to save the Great Experiment.

DARLENE MULHERN

Sea Foam Street

Summerville

Stand for the flag

As a Vietnam era combat veteran, I never thought I would see the day when standing tall during the national anthem would be viewed as a social misstep.

I take personal offense to the actions of the NFL players as well as the NFL owners and league executives who collaborated on such a strategy.

Honoring the flag is an action that stands alone and is not one to be leveraged for any other purpose, however laudatory.

BRUCE STOEHR

Willow Lake Road

Charleston

Politics and ads

If we could get the personal injury lawyers to run for public office, we would eliminate half of the television commercials.

WAYNE WICKER

North Hermitage Road

Beaufort