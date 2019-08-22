We can have all the vigils against violence, prayer groups and community meetings we want or need. But until we teach our young people to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” I don’t see any changes coming.

It seems to me that parents have abdicated their responsibilities as role models. We have neglected teaching personal responsibility. We have not taught right from wrong. And we have not taught that life has always been unfair and how to deal with it.

And we have taught our children its OK to blame society for their actions.

There is no reason for not learning personal responsibility and respect for another human even when we disagree with their views.

I am afraid we have delegated parental roles to those on TV and in the news media who spend too much time feeding the frenzy by giving miscreants their 15 minutes of fame just to fill dead air.

LAURA CAULDER

Old Kemper Road

Lake View

Library guards

I recently learned that Charleston County Public Library has decided to have armed guards in all its branches. I understand there are few places we can go these days and feel safe. But I worked at three branches of CCPL for over 10 years, and have spent many more hours in the library as a patron.

Never have I felt the need for an armed presence. This is an instance of a solution that outweighs the problem.

A library should be a safe space, and in some of the branches, unarmed security will discourage bad and/or dangerous behavior.

The main branch may have more serious threats, but an armed guard is likely to aggravate conflict rather than prevent it. When armed guards make judgment errors, the consequences can be disastrous.

We have enough evidence that guns heighten tension and increase the likelihood of violence and harm to the public it is supposed to be protecting.

When innocent people were killed in a Charleston church, some people suggested armed guards in churches, though that idea was strongly opposed. In some spaces, there is no place for weapons.

I hope Charleston County Public Library officials reconsider this bad decision. We do not need libraries to become places where weapons are seen as solutions to the rare problems that come up.

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. A security officer spending hours patrolling a library with a weapon will create more problems than could ever be solved.

AGNES POMATA

Foxfire Road

Wadmalaw Island

School safety

Having just read the letter regarding backpacks in the Aug. 17 Post and Courier, I would like to add a note on student safety.

Please, parents and all others responsible for students, do not write/embroider or otherwise put your students’ names on packs, hats, coats or any other item where their names can be seen, especially from behind.

Those who would prey on our youth have been known to call out a child by name, and children oftentimes will react by stopping and talking to strangers.

This is an easy step. Please take it.

FRED ROTHAERMEL

Regimental Lane

Johns Island

Swamp Angel

Aug. 22, 1863, is a date to be remembered without joy in Charleston. It marks the date total war came to Charleston.

Union Gen. Quincy Gillmore, thwarted in his attempts to capture Battery Wagner on Morris Island, unleashed his frustrations on the citizens of Charleston. With authorization from the highest levels in Washington, he cast aside the rules for warfare and placed Charleston in the crosshairs of his fury.

Intending to bring terror to its citizens and burn the city to ashes, Union forces without warning opened fire with a Parrot rifle named “Swamp Angel” about 1 a.m., firing 16 heavy shells, 10 of which were filled with “Greek fire,” an incendiary weapon.

In the days following, an entire battery of heavy guns was added and fired huge shells into Charleston indiscriminately. Bombardment continued until Confederate forces evacuated the city in February 1865. No military targets were hit despite thousands of shells fired.

The Yankees showed nothing was sacred for on Christmas Day 1863, they opened a roughly 12-hour bombardment, destroying several buildings and injuring a number of civilians, some of them mortally.

The Swamp Angel burst on its 36th discharge. Today, it rests in a Trenton, New Jersey, park as a prized war memento. In the 2013 observance of the 150th anniversary of the gun firing on Charleston, it was rededicated with an elaborate service, color guard, musket salute and a new marble plaque.

I hope Charleston’s leaders take note of why Confederate soldiers fought with such determination to keep their enemy at bay and that Union wartime atrocities are still venerated by some.

D. MICHAEL THOMAS

Indigo Lane

Goose Creek

Dominion ad

I hope Dominion Energy engineers coordinate with a weatherman better than its advertising branch evidently did. The new TV advertisement has the hurricane symbol rotating clockwise instead of the correct counterclockwise rotation for the northern hemisphere.

RICK EAGER

Toogoodoo Road

Meggett