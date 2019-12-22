I have been staring at the $50 tax rebate check we received from the state treasurer for several weeks, wondering where it might best be used.

I had a revelation when I recently walked into Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant. There in the foyer was a glorious tree, hung with festive cards.

Upon a closer look, I realized that each card represented a child who had lost a parent during the year.

The Christmas Commandos, escorted by police, will travel through the night across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties to covertly drop off gifts to bereaved children who awake on Christmas morning realizing that they are loved by their communities.

I picked a card describing a 9-year-old girl who will be receiving some of her small requests courtesy of that tax rebate. If you, too, want to help, call 843-224-9667 or email Commandocontact@aol.com.

SUSAN PAYNE

Tradd Street

Charleston

Respect nature

On Black Friday, I chose to spend my money on a boat trip to Bulls Island, a wilderness just out of Charleston that is so untrammeled by man that being there feels like stepping back in time.

I hiked all over the island, feeling like an explorer discovering hidden and magical places.

There is the boneyard, an area of beach on which sun-bleached trees emerge from the sand and surf and reach their branches skyward

There is Alligator Alley, where lazy alligators lounge on grassy levees

There is Lighthouse Road, where I startled a flock of white ibises into the blue sky.

These are natural, magical delights and they still exist because of the U.S. Wildlife Refuge System, an incredibly special and important system preserving a network of over 560 designated lands and waters for conservation across the United States.

This system of conservation needs to be respected, meaning that every part of the interconnected refuge system should be valued and protected, from the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge (in which Bulls Island is situated) to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

The Arctic Refuge is now at risk of being sold off to oil and gas companies for development, a possibility that would result in the unnecessary destruction of an epic wilderness.

Here, the operative word is “unnecessary” because we can choose to respect our systems of nature conservation, and so we must choose to protect the Arctic Refuge.

MORAG McKENZIE

Paramount Drive

North Charleston

Offering grace

In the Dec. 16 Post and Courier’s excellent “Aging for Amateurs” column on the importance of the inner life, the authors make the point that elders who neglected their values and spiritual work when they were younger may experience regret and emptiness when they are older.

They then suggest several books to help readers deepen their inner life.

While I applaud their suggestions, one must ask the question, “Who doesn’t fall short?”

All of the deeply spiritual and ethical people I know are the ones who seem most aware of their shortfalls.

While deepening our inner life is profoundly important, perhaps even more important is openness to the reality that there is always grace and acceptance, one might even say forgiveness is waiting in the wings of our lives.

However much we fall short, perhaps nothing is more important than allowing ourselves to discover such grace, or as one thinker put it, “to accept our acceptance.”

STEVE RHODES

New Street

Charleston

Seize the day

Like “Alice in Wonderland’s” Cheshire cat, my sister is, but for her smile, disappearing.

She has Alzheimer’s.

That awful word.

The slow, sad slide.

Her memory is so far reduced to recognizing old tunes: Johnny Cash and “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.”

Sentence-making slipped from her grasp a year ago. When I visit her nursing home, she smiles, apparently recognizing either me or maybe the frozen yogurt I take her.

Her smile is the only telltale sign of what might percolate behind those watchful eyes, casting inwardly for lost connections. For me, the smile is reward enough.

Through this “long goodbye” we’re having, she’s giving me one final gift. Each day I awake, I know there are no guarantees.

Carpe diem.

JOYCE FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Christmas and loss

Christmas is almost here.

While many people, especially children, are bursting with anticipation for the big day to arrive, others may dread the season for a variety of reasons.

Some may agonize over the right gifts to buy for family or friends, planning Christmas parties or programs, or even traveling to see relatives.

But many people compare Christmases past with Christmas present. Many things contribute to this, but one major factor has to do with separation from loved ones.

Separation takes form in different ways. Some may have recently moved to a new city or state and cannot return home to visit family.

Some may have husbands, wives, sons or daughters serving our military and stationed overseas.

But the biggest separation is the loss of a loved one. It may have been recent or a long time ago. To some, this feeling of loss can be so overwhelming that they wish they could skip the holiday season altogether.

There are many ways to cope with these feelings of separation.

One idea I offer for those going through these feelings of emptiness is to consider what the people you are missing would want you to do for Christmas.

Then try to go out and do those things to help honor a lost one’s memory and maybe help yourself during these long days.

You may even find a renewed sense of what this special time of year truly means.

Don’t let the ghosts of Christmases past ruin the spirit of Christmases present or future. Have a Merry Christmas!

BRIAN KIZER

McAlhany Road

Reevesville