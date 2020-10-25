Letters to the Editor: Take time, energy to be an informed voter

It’s encouraging to see the massive amount of early voter turnout this year.

This is the most consequential election of our lives.

It is also an election fraught with fabrication, misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Therefore, it is imperative not only to vote, but to be a well-informed, educated voter.

The polarization in this country is due in no small part to the fact that people get their news from a vast variety of sources that range from far left to far right.

Gone are the days when ABC, NBC or CBS were the universe of choices.

It’s human nature to source information that appeals to your views.

However, that leads to slanted views and one-sided opinions. Getting to the truth matters as we make voting decisions; finding it can be elusive.

It takes intentional effort and a willingness to consider different opinions. If you’re a regular consumer of The New York Times or The Washington Post, venture over to Fox News to see what is being reported there.

If Fox is your mainstay, try changing the channel to MSNBC or CNN.

Most importantly, listen to what you hear and read, and consider what you truly believe and what aligns with your values, not just what you are being fed by your favorite influencers and TV personalities.

This is a year for critical thinking and sifting through sensationalism and spin to find the facts.

Facts matter. Truth matters.

Vote, absolutely, but first be well-informed about all of your options.

BARBARA POOLE

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Nonpartisan label

Candidates for some county and city offices run as nonpartisan. This method of restrictive voting precludes vital information that voters need.

The tendency of the candidates would be revealed to some degree if they declared political party affiliation.

Presently, candidates do not provide much information about themselves as they seek office.

In many cases, information cannot be found.

These candidates are politicians and may accede to other offices after serving.

Give us some way to know about these office seekers.

ROBERT CORDER

Wespanee Place Court

Charleston

PPEs and deaths

Where is all the personal protective equipment for South Carolina’s nursing homes?

That is the lingering question, especially after AARP published a report of findings that ranked South Carolina No. 1 for nursing home COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The report identified the lack of PPE and staff shortages (due to infection) as key findings in the state’s high ranking.

It is important to note that the AARP report is only a reflection of skilled-nursing facilities and does not reflect assisted-living facilities or community residential care homes.

Staff shortages have long been an area of concern in long-term care. Therefore, you can expect this area of concern to worsen during a pandemic that disproportionately affects seniors and direct support staff.

But what about the PPE?

Where is the funding to assist skilled nursing homes that are struggling to purchase quality equipment and the quantity that is needed?

It is not enough to simply say that there is a problem. South Carolina leaders and decisionmakers are responsible for developing collaborative efforts at solving this problem so that our senior population can have the best quality of living possible.

They have failed us in this area.

As evidenced by the AARP report, South Carolina is not prepared to provide our most vulnerable and our most precious population the cover and the safety they need, deserve and expect.

We want answers, but more importantly, we want a plan of action.

Thank you, AARP, for your advocacy.

MACIE SMITH

Assembly Street

Columbia

Prevent strokes

World Stroke Day is coming Oct. 29, and on behalf of the American Heart Association and MUSC Health, we want to encourage our community to end a leading cause of death and disability in our state.

Our community is living in the stroke belt, which is a group of Southeastern states with high stroke death rates.

According to the CDC, we have the fifth highest stroke death rate in South Carolina.

Strokes don’t discriminate. They can happen to anyone, at any age. About 1 in 4 people worldwide will have one in their lifetime.

The good news? Up to 80% of strokes are treatable, preventable and beatable.

High blood pressure is the No. 1 preventable risk factor for stroke and it affects millions of Americans.

Normal blood pressure is below 120/80. If you have high blood pressure, work with your medical provider to manage it through medication or lifestyle changes.

Not only will this lower your risk of stroke, it will help your brain to function better for longer. Also, eat healthy, move more and reduce stress to help prevent another stroke.

Education is crucial when it comes to treating stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way for the public to recognize when a stroke is happening. It stands for:

F – face drooping

A – arm weakness

S – speech difficulty

T – time to call 911

If you experience any of these symptoms, immediately call 911. Time is limited, and treatment must happen as soon as possible after the symptoms start.

Together we can reduce our risk and be prepared to act fast.

KATIE SCHUMACHER

American Heart Association executive director

GAYENELL MAGWOOD

MUSC Health

American Heart Association board president

Johnnie Dodds Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Stop negative ads

Owing to the number of letters to the editor expressing disgust toward negative political ads, I would like to offer still another opinion.

Considering the constant bombardment of negative political ads on TV, I would like to suggest that all negative political ads (and perhaps many “positive” ads) are unconstitutional.

This is covered under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment.”

MELVIN H. EZELL JR.

Nuffield Road

Charleston