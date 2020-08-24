Letters to the Editor: Take these steps for proper mail-in voting

It is my understanding that South Carolina doesn’t now allow no-excuse absentee balloting.

In order to vote by mail, you must qualify under rules set out in the absentee voting statute. I qualify because I am over 65.

Because of news reports about possible delays in the delivery of mail, I called the Berkeley County Board of Registration and Elections to ask what I needed to do to get an absentee ballot.

Here are the S.C. Election Commission rules for voting by mail:

1. To get an application, you can go online, or call or email your county voter registration office. You will be mailed an application.

2. Complete, sign and return the application to your voter registration office as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m. four days before the election. You can return the application by email, mail, fax or personal delivery.

3. Voters who applied early will be mailed an absentee ballot about 30 days before the election.

4. Vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on the day of the election by mail or personal delivery. Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature. A notary isn’t necessary.

To mail, place the ballot in the envelope marked “ballot here-in” and place that envelope in the return envelope.

This procedure involves considerable time in transit and depends on prompt delivery by the Postal Service.

Because of anticipated delays in mail delivery, the importance of this year’s election and problems related to the pandemic, it’s advisable for eligible voters who want to vote absentee to contact their county’s election board to request a ballot as soon as possible.

WILLIAM KOPIS

Seven Farms Drive

Daniel Island

Stop shark fin sales

We recently celebrated Shark Week.

These impressive animals are apex predators like wolves and grizzly bears.

As such, they deserve our protection. Sharks are endangered by fishermen who remove their fins at sea and throw the sharks overboard to drown, starve to death or be eaten by other fish.

The global shark fin trade deals in as many as 73 million sharks annually.

Shark finning is illegal in U.S. waters, but fins can still be bought and sold through much of the country. Demand drives shark finning and is analogous to harvesting elephant tusks and rhino horns, which results in a similar population decline and jeopardizes a species’ survival.

In November, the U.S. House passed bipartisan legislation to ban the sale of shark fins in the United States. Now it’s time for the Senate to make it a reality.

Economically, sharks are worth more alive.

A 2017 study found that spending by divers for recreational shark encounters in Florida totaled more than $221 million and supported over 3,700 jobs, resulting in a $377 million industry.

By contrast, total revenue for shark fins across the entire U.S. in 2019 was $585,874.

Please contact Sen. Tim Scott and urge him to help pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (S.877).

RICHARD DAWSON

Out of Bounds Drive

Summerville

Keep beach rules

The IOP City Council recently relaxed some of its parking restrictions so our neighbors in Mount Pleasant and other communities can enjoy the beach. Here are three things to keep in mind:

1. The population of Mount Pleasant has doubled in the past 20 years. The land mass of the IOP and the size of our beach has not. Hopefully, one day our City Council will be able to determine, as do Charleston parking garages, that there comes a time on a given day to declare us “full.” We just can’t handle any more. It’s not you ... it’s us.

2. If you need to go to the bathroom before you leave, use the ocean instead of our bushes.

3. You brought your disposables with you, so please take them home with you and don’t leave them for our city employees to clean up.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

JIM THOMPSON

Fairway Village Lane

Isle Of Palms

Avoid neck gaiters

Neck gaiters made of stretchy materials have been proven grossly ineffective as protection from COVID-19. .

Studies by Duke University and Florida Atlantic University have shown such coverings may indeed be less effective than no mask at all.

Despite these findings, about a third of the folks I encounter in my brief visits to the store are wearing them, including customers, vendors and employees.

Up to this point, who knew? But now we know, and employers need to be at the forefront advising and warning workers that neck gaiters are not acceptable.

Appropriate masks should be distributed and a date certain set to end to the use of these accessories.

Forewarned is forearmed.

If you find yourself 6 feet away from someone wearing a neck gaiter, be safe and make it 12.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

James Island