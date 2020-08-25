Letters to the Editor: Take care of city's sanitation workers

I lived through Charleston’s garbage strike in the 1960s. My sister and I lugged our trash and our mother’s trash to the dump. It was hard.

I moved to San Francisco in the 1970s. There was another sanitation strike with streets everywhere filled with garbage. Men in three-piece suits and women in high heels stepped carefully to avoid the mess.

You bet, our sanitation workers deserve to be heard. I’m horrified about the disparity in wages between North Charleston and Charleston.

Is this really Republican versus Democrat? My sanitation workers are marvelous to me. I thank them profusely every time I see them.

I want their wages and their physical and mental protection taken care of. Just ride the trucks and see if you don’t agree.

MOLLY PRATT

Clemson Street

Charleston

Post office outrage

As a veteran who spent a week without the medicine I need to treat nerve damage caused by exposure to Agent Orange 53 years ago in Vietnam, I have two questions for President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy:

1. How can the post office cut off medications going to veterans and others in hopes of being reelected?

2. Why is it that 100 million mail-in ballots would clog the postal system in November while the same system can handle 1.3 billion holiday cards in December?

BEN GRAHAM

Gypsy Lane

McClellanville

Masks rules go too far

People in Charleston must wear a face mask in public as mandated by Mayor John Tecklenburg and the City Council.

Our friendly city now has a zero tolerance policy, directing police to issue $100 tickets to anyone not wearing a face covering inside or in situations where social distancing is difficult. Warnings will not be given.

This policy could include open spaces such as parks and areas where there is little chance of contracting the coronavirus.

Our liberal politicians seem to think they can dictate mask wearing for visitors and residents instead of letting us make reasonable decisions ourselves.

This mask-wearing mandate is an overreach. How far will this crackdown go? Common sense has gone out the window.

I recently drove around the peninsula and noticed many people wearing face masks before the latest ordinance was approved. The city looks more like a ghost town. Most restaurants seem to be closed on East Bay Street.

There were no horse-drawn carriages and few tourists walking around. Parking spaces were plentiful.

There are negative repercussions for these ordinance-passing politicians to consider. Fewer people coming to Charleston means a slower recovery and more business failures.

Like many in the Lowcountry, I will conduct business in municipalities where I am not required to comply with such draconian measures.

FRED SMITH

Amanda Circle

Goose Creek

Sustain public education

An Aug. 18 letter to the editor posited that people who send their children to private schools should not have to pay for “empty seats” in public schools.

The writer may be forgetting about the obligations of citizenship.

All taxpayers, including the elderly with grown children and couples with no children, have an obligation to contribute so the entire population can progress.

People who pay for private schools may not have much faith in the public schools, but I wonder if they think this country would be better off without them.

How many citizens who attended public school system have become great researchers, physicists, doctors, inventors and more?

Why would any U.S. citizen resent or try to shirk his or her obligation to help sustain public education for our children and our future?

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Gilbreth column tasty

COVID-19, unemployment, hurricanes, ugly politics. Unfortunately, these are the stories of our times.

Then every Thursday at the bottom of page A3 in The Post and Courier, there’s a breath of fresh air in Dr. Edward M. Gilbreth’s weekly column.

It might be about a weeping table or a week at the beach, but it’s required reading in a world gone mad.

He recently tackled the tricky and, at times, controversial subject of summer fruits and vegetables. Heady stuff.

As I was reading about his love of tomato sandwiches (with Duke’s mayonnaise, of course) and other local favs, I had to skip ahead to see if the impossible happened.

Was he not going to say that the perfectly ripe peach from the Upstate was the Elvis, Richard Petty and Muhammad Ali of the land? Well, of course he did. I’m sorry I doubted him, however briefly.

RICK HALL

Backshore Drive

Mount Pleasant