Letters to the Editor: T-Mobile team appreciated for picking up litter

It's up to you

With all the fuss centered on the drama in the nation’s capital lately, some bad stuff has been quietly going on:

• A large number of species could go extinct from climate change, including bumblebees, Monarch butterflies and whales.

• Antarctica recorded its highest temperature ever, 65 degrees, and an iceberg the size of Washington, D.C., just broke off the Pine Island Glacier. That region contains enough ice to raise global sea levels by 4 feet.

• Catastrophic forest fires raged in California and Australia.

• Hurricanes are not more frequent, but they are more powerful as a result of rising ocean temperatures.

With the bizarre political scene, it’s easy to push the consequences of climate change to the back burner.

A friend noted that we grandparents won’t be around to experience the effects if climate change is ignored.

So, younger voters, it’s up to you. We only have one planet, and our generation is leaving you a mess.

RICHARD GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant

Act of kindness

In times of tragedy, we are comforted by exceptional acts of kindness by people we have never met.

Such is the case of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Cayce recently.

The search for her captured the hearts of all in the Midlands and beyond. When her body was found, it was sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

When it was time to return her to Cayce, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office extended an exceptional act of kindness by providing a police escort for her trip home.

This is a fine example of the people of Charleston doing the right thing and doing it with class and style.

From many of us who have no connection to the Swetlik family, thank you, Charleston.

MARION V. SMYRL

Killian Road

Columbia

Teacher power

I remember sitting in the weekly assembly at Liberty Hill Elementary School.

Although I was never in her class, Miss Mary Ford’s presence was powerful.

I loved to sing, and we were taught many faith-based songs. Often, my favorite teacher, Mrs. Etta Wilson, called me to sing in front of the assembly. She believed in me. So, I sang.

I loved Mrs. Wilson, and I had awe and respect for Miss Ford. What a force came out of her when she opened her mouth to sing. I not only heard about but envisioned every image.

Her voice, her strength, her belief in what she was singing took me there, too.

Miss Ford’s trembling falsetto voice lulled me in: “Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Oh, Oh, Oh, Oh, sometimes it causes me to tremble. Were you there when they crucified my Lord?”

There were no school shootings then, no violence at segregated schools set up for the African American children.

Teachers received parent-like honor. There was no Department of Juvenile Justice. We used the discarded books from the white schools. Teacher pay and benefits were a joke.

Mrs. Wilson, Miss Ford, Mr. Smalls, Mr. Gray and Mrs. Collier were teachers who modeled how we should live, love and become successful. Kids still need that today. Truth does not change.

LINDA LUCAS

Eileen Street

North Charleston

Kudos to paper

How fortunate that we have a good friend and citizen in The Post and Courier?

After providing an opportunity to help those in need this past holiday season, the newspaper now has performed a service above and beyond its calling.

And it was something I have never seen before: The newspaper ordered and paid for an independent drinking water analysis for the area surrounding Shaw Air Force Base. This was testing the Air Force and state of South Carolina had refused to do.

The Post and Courier analysis has now been verified as accurate by the state. The water for the Shaw trailer housing area is seriously polluted with dangerous substances. Further details of the study are contained in a Jan. 31 Post and Courier story.

Kudos and thanks to the newspaper’s community public service.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island

Find a better way

I wonder where the idea for speed bumps originated.

Speed bumps seem to be the go-to device for local governments to solve all traffic ills. I say we should look for another answer. Once installed, speed bumps are there forever.

We live on James Island in the Lighthouse Point subdivision.

The town of James Island is petitioning a select few in the neighborhood to vote for speed bumps.

These would be installed only toward the back of the neighborhood, which is not a cut through. Traffic studies show an average speed around 27 mph. A new study was done and no average speed was given.

James Island seems to have a disproportionate number of speed bumps in relation to its miles of road.

There has to be a better answer for satisfying people in regard to roads in front of their homes.

The S.C. Department of Transportation doesn’t give local governments much choice about “traffic calming” devices. That needs to change.

Other states have used rumble strips or other noise-making devices to get drivers to slow down. Some countries even have devices called smart speed bumps that don’t affect traffic at normal speeds but cause quite a thud when vehicles are traveling too fast.

Maybe one day devices like those will be considered in South Carolina.

In the meantime we will continue to be robbed by the “logs in the road.” Please, South Carolina, let’s find another way.

FRANK EDWARDS

Schooner Road

Charleston