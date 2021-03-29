Letters to the Editor: Swim options needed for parents with small children

Our 4-year-old cannot swim yet. The only swim lesson option for him near our home is at the recently improved Martin Luther King Jr. Pool downtown, which thankfully reopened this past fall.

The only swim lessons available for his age group are 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

How is this schedule realistic for 1) parents who work and 2) 4-year-old children who are, in most cases, off to bed by 6:30 p.m.?

Why don’t we have more swim lesson availability in the late afternoon or on Fridays and weekends when there is more flexibility for working families to have their child at swim lessons?

MLK is an eight-lane, 50-meter pool with plenty of space.

Is this the best that the Charleston Recreation Department’s Aquatics Division can come up with?

Blaming this on COVID-19 is getting old.

Please give us weekend swim lessons for children and more practical times during the week.

Parents of small children in Charleston know how difficult it is to find swim lessons, especially since the MUSC Wellness Center eliminated its children’s swim lesson program.

ELLERY SCHAUER

Menotti Street

Charleston

Tutor to defray loan debt

We already had a national problem with students who have fallen behind educationally, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus school shutdowns.

We also have a national problem with student college loan debt. South Carolina alone has nearly three-quarters of a million residents with such debt.

There has been talk of forgiving student loan debt up to $50,000 with no strings attached.

I propose forgiving student loan debt in return for a commitment to be part of a tutoring program that could be called the Civilian Tutoring Corps.

In exchange for every hour of tutoring, a fixed dollar amount is subtracted from the total loan outstanding.

Current and former college students could continue doing this indefinitely as they repay their college loan debt through this incredibly important public service.

This quid pro quo arrangement would help millions of struggling students in kindergarten through high school around the nation, while also relieving college students of some, most or all of a burdensome debt.

And with increasing coronavirus vaccinations, tutoring may actually be able to be done in person for those who do not have internet access.

Interested current and former college students would be screened via a background check and approved to become part of this tutoring corps.

They would have to agree to a minimum amount of tutoring work per month in order to remain eligible. This may enable many elementary, middle and high school students who could never afford private tutoring the chance to finally catch up to where they ought to be in their educational career.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston

Nature is vanishing

Let’s take pictures of the trees so we can show our great-grandchildren what used to be. Beautiful, dense forests we enjoyed so well before the builders and developers destroyed them all just to build one more building, apartment, hotel or strip mall.

The animals would appreciate it, too. If the builders and developers only knew this is where the animals live, hibernate and play. But now they’re driven out to the highways that lead to their death.

Our water level is dropping fast. Fresh water soon will be a thing of the past. Most water beneath the surface is pure and clean. Tree roots help provide that God-given necessity.

Are we worthy of the trust to preserve and protect God’s creation?

Remember, people in some countries carry their water in pots from stagnated rivers. Are you concerned? Do you think we will ever learn?

WADE ARNETTE

Royle Road

Ladson

Thanks for help

We have so much negativity in our society that I wanted to share some positive news.

I want to give a big “thank you” for the kindness I received recently at Dollar Tree in West Ashley.

I was leaving the store and tumbled face-first onto the pavement.

Immediately, a man ran to assist. He was very helpful. A woman also came rushing up to help. And even a young teenager. In fact, I had a large group of concerned, caring people who wanted to help.

They walked me to my car. I ended up going to the emergency room with a large knot on my head, a purple nose, a black eye and a very sore body.

But I also had a grateful heart.

Yes, there is a lot of good in this world. I saw it that night.

DEBORAH MUSSELMAN

Jean Street

Charleston