I am reading retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ autobiography, “The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years.”

While death is one of the certainties of every creature ever born, it was sad to hear that Justice Stevens has left this world a little shy of a century in age. He is forever joined to his creator in another world where he will live like a king forever.

Republican President Gerald Ford nominated Mr. Stevens to the Supreme Court during his presidency.

Mr. Stevens always emphasized the importance of “learning on the job.”

When he finally retired from the bench after more than 30 years, he was the third-longest serving justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

He is the last solider to fall from the brigade of Rockefeller Republicans, a nickname for moderate Republicans.

In his now famous dissenting vote in Bush v. Gore: 531 U.S. 98, Mr. Stevens criticized the majority’s decision to stay the recount of the votes as “an unstated lack of confidence in the impartiality and capacity of the state judges who would make the critical decisions.”

We lost a great scholar. RIP Justice John Paul Stevens, 1920-2019.

ARUN KANGINAKUDRU

Eagle Creek Drive

Charleston

Santee Cooper

The end of July marks the two-year anniversary of the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactor project by Santee Cooper, leaving the utility with a $4 billion hole in the ground and customers like myself with skyrocketing rates.

These two years have shown Santee Cooper incapable of reform.

It has continued to waste incredible amounts of ratepayer money on rewarding current and former executives with bonuses and golden parachutes, even footing the bill for high-dollar criminal defense attorneys.

The waste continues with Santee Cooper’s hiring of new CEO Mark Bonsall at double the rate of its former CEO. Ratepayers will pay about $2 million for the salaries of Bonsall and his deputy. Instead of focusing on internal reform, particularly cost cutting, Bonsall immediately takes on the 142 legislators who voted to put Santee Cooper up for sale, calling them “uninformed.”

Our legislators need to end this charade and sell Santee Cooper as soon as possible.

LARRY KELLEY

North Ocean Boulevard

Surfside Beach

Time to impeach

Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified July 24 about his report and told the American people directly: His report did not exonerate President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary, identified that Mueller and his team indicted 37 individuals and entities, detailed 10 instances where there is evidence the president obstructed justice and showed that the president repeatedly instructed people to lie for him and cover up the truth.

Now impeachment is clearly the one tool our Founding Fathers gave our U.S. House of Representatives for having justice be served that must be put to work.

Each of us can and should be contacting Rep. Joe Cunningham (202-225-3176) to call for impeachment proceedings to begin as quickly as possible.

We can do more by spreading the word to friends and relatives around our state and nation to contact their Representatives in Congress.

This is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Let’s do our part in saving our democracy.

MARILYN BLIZARD

Virginia Rail Road

Johns Island

Dismal ordeal

I listened to most of the testimony that special counsel Robert Mueller gave to two congressional committees July 24 and I hope that this is the conclusion to a dismal ordeal about nothing.

What I learned from this is if you are questioned by the FBI, your answers should be “I don’t remember,” "I don’t recall,” “Depends on what your definition of ... ,” and “Are you kidding me?”

Yes, I believe Donald Trump tried to obstruct the investigation at one point, but he didn’t. I was amazed that Mueller stated that Russian hacking centered on social media, which begs the questions, “How smart is the FBI,” and “How dumb do they think we are?”

In the past, I’ve heard that the CIA interfered with the elections or governments in sovereign nations.

How many countries, including Russia, are we interfering with?

The true problem, everything being equal, is how can Hillary Clinton and all of her misdeeds be overlooked when they are the basis of this waste of time?

And lastly, I wonder what the political breakdown was for the 19 lawyers on Mueller’s team. Independents, Republicans and Democrats?

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek

Say no to moon

Go to the moon? Here we go again. You cannot live on the moon, so why are we, or why is our government, set on spending billions of dollars to go back there?

The problem with this and other government programs is that we are in debt for trillions of dollars.

If that’s not a good enough reason, we might consider all the people we have starving to death everyday.

W.E. PARKER

Forest Hills

North Charleston

Read Constitution

Perhaps a July 21 Post and Courier letter writer should review his U.S. Constitution.

In the letter “2020 Census,” the writer asserted that in the census “noncitizens ... shouldn’t be counted.”

However, in both the original Article 1, Section 2, Paragraph 3, and in Amendment 14, Section 2, it reads, “Representatives shall be apportioned ... counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.”

Note, “persons,” not “citizens.” After all, the Constitution is the voice of “We the People of the United States.”

CHARLES FRASCH

Willowlake Road

Charleston