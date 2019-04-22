Humans have an overwhelming desire to seek happiness and a feeling of well-being.
Happiness is waning in the United States.
In the 2019 World Happiness Report, the U.S. ranking dropped from 18 to 19.
Canada came in at 9, with the Nordic countries clustered at the top. Yes, these are the countries that many here decry as socialist.
Wealth gaps in these top-tier happy countries are small. Their happiness is not based on what they have, but what they don’t worry about.
They enjoy universal health care, free higher education, a living wage as well as comparatively lengthy vacation and parental leave dispensations.
In many of these countries, the top tax rates are higher by 10-15 percent compared to the United States. If our costs of health care, prescription drugs and higher education are factored in, however, they are considerably better off financially.
No one has to go bankrupt because of catastrophic health care costs or oppressive student debt. Their life expectancy and quality of life are significantly higher.
Here, we have a soaring stock market, strong GDP growth, low unemployment and slowly rising incomes.
So why are we not happier? We have none of the aforementioned social services provided by government.
Another big difference is our schism between the rich and the poor. It’s so big that it erodes societal cohesion and trust. Instead, it exacerbates angst, anger, conflict and tribalism.
According to an Economic Policy Institute report in 2018, the average company CEO’s pay is 271 times the average pay of a typical worker.
The propensity to label any network of supportive programs as socialist is absurd, demonstrating the ignorance of what democratic socialism really is.
That spurns the rich rewards of peace of mind and the mental and physical health it engenders.
DAVID J. WALDRON
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant
Dem priorities
A recent Associated Press article about the GOP vote on the Mexico-Canada trade deal made clear the intent of the Democratic Party.
It said: “President Donald Trump and House Republicans moved to build congressional support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord on Tuesday with lawmakers selling the plan as offering big benefits for American workers. But prospects remain uncertain as Democrats are in no hurry to secure a political victory for the president.”
This substantiates the priority of that party. Members do not care about what is good for America, only what will get them re-elected.
This is what we can expect on all issues until the next election.
ROGER STEEL
Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island
Wrong direction
It’s time for all Americans to be concerned about the direction we are heading.
Whether you support President Donald Trump or not, what is taking place in our country is unprecedented.
Never before have we seen a sitting president attack the other two branches of government with such venom.
The president either does not understand the balance of power between the three branches of government, or he just doesn’t care.
His admiration for Vladimir Putin (Russia), Kim Jong Un (North Korea), Xi Jinping (China) and Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia) suggests he likes it when only one person is in charge, and that he wants and sees this as the position he should have.
We are well on such a path because of the Senate’s lack of oversight.
After all, he already believes he is the smartest man in the world and that no one should question his authority, lest they be fired or worse.
He has stated that he and he alone can solve all of America’s problems.
We are being led by a man with an attitude of a reality TV personality who has no real grasp of reality.
Supporter or not, Americans need to come to grips with the fact that things have gone off of the rails. We must put a stop to this madness.
ROBERT WEITZEL
Farmhill Drive
Summerville
Military support
If history repeats itself, approximately 250 students from the Lowcountry will graduate from area high schools in June and take an oath of office to serve in the armed forces.
Many will enlist directly or accept delayed entry and head to college at a service academy or ROTC unit. Choosing military service as a first occupation is a private and personal decision, but the Palmetto Military Support Group wants to change that.
PMSG sees the career path chosen by the 250 as noble and worthy of recognition. In concert with the Charleston RiverDogs, we have organized Lowcountry Salutes, an April 28 picnic at Joe Riley Stadium before the evening ballgame.
We are working with local school districts and JROTC program instructors to find and encourage these 250 future military leaders to join us in celebration.
The Charleston community will be there to thank these young people and their supportive families for their public service career choice. Before long, they will be on the front lines of national security joining less than 1 percent of the population who fights for our freedom. They are the Lowcountry’s finest, and PMSG wants them to know that Charleston has their back.
If you know a graduating high school student who will be joining the military, please direct them to the event website (www.palmettomilitarysupportgroup.org). Lowcountry Salutes pays gratitude to our community and wishes the best for mission and career success.
KENNETH RYAN
Ware Bottom Lane
Mount Pleasant
Support teachers
Concerning the April 10 Post and Courier article, “Seeking a voice in North Charleston schools,” in which a group was asking for better prepared teachers and classroom discipline:
It’s not the teachers who are unprepared. It’s the parents who have allowed the bean counters to run the schools.
To get more borderline students to graduate, the passing grade was lowered from 70 to 65. This worked so well, it was lowered to 60.
As a borderline student myself, I would never have opened a book if 60 had been the passing grade.
I know several teachers, and their biggest complaint is the verbal abuse they endure. Time was, the teacher was the supreme authority in the classroom. Verbal abuse should happen only once.
DONALD WINBURN
Elk Street
Charleston
Cross on the altar
The Christian world grieved on April 15 as we watched Notre Dame Cathedral burn.
But we can be reassured by the image of the cross glowing gold from the altar by the time the fire was put out.
What a message this sends to Christians, as well as the whole world. God is with us.
SUZANNE CHASTAIN
Pheasant Lane
Summerville